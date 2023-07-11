Sullivan & Cromwell Bolsters Expertise with Former USPTO Chief and Federal Circuit Judge Hire

Sullivan & Cromwell, a prestigious law firm originally founded in New York, recently announced the addition of two esteemed legal professionals to its team. Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) director Andrei Iancu and former federal judge Kathleen O’Malley have joined the firm, further strengthening its patent practice.



Iancu and O’Malley transitioned from intellectual property-focused law firm Irell & Manella. Iancu, who served as Irell’s managing partner from 2012 to 2018, rejoined the firm in 2021 after his tenure as the head of the USPTO during Donald Trump’s presidency. O’Malley, on the other hand, joined Irell last year following her retirement from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.



Sullivan & Cromwell‘s co-chairs, Robert Giuffra and Scott Miller, expressed their enthusiasm in a statement, referring to Iancu and O’Malley as “two of the most respected litigation and IP lawyers in the country.” They believe that the addition of these legal experts will enhance the firm’s ability to meet the increasing demand for exceptional trial and appellate lawyers in the field of patent law.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Joining Sullivan & Cromwell as a partner, Iancu will divide his time between Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. He has an impressive track record, representing companies such as B/E Aerospace, Ariosa Diagnostics, TiVo, and eBay in patent litigation. He also represented the Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Juno Therapeutics in a high-stakes $1.2 billion patent dispute with Gilead Sciences.

Start hiring the best legal talent today – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

During his tenure at the USPTO, Iancu was recognized for implementing policies that generally favored patent owners. Additionally, he introduced reforms to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, reducing the number of invalidated patents.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Expressing his excitement about joining Sullivan & Cromwell, Iancu stated that the firm has an impressive track record in IP litigation and transactional matters. He acknowledged that the firm represents some of the most important companies driving innovation and spearheading the next industrial revolution.



O’Malley, appointed to the Federal Circuit by President Barack Obama in 2010, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to her federal appointment, she served as a federal district judge in Ohio and practiced law at reputable firms such as Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. O’Malley will join Sullivan & Cromwell as of counsel, based in Washington.



In her statement, O’Malley expressed eagerness about the opportunities awaiting her at Sullivan & Cromwell. She highlighted her excitement about expanding her expertise in alternative dispute resolution, corporate crisis management, and white-collar practices within the firm.



Meanwhile, Irell & Manella underwent a strategic shift in 2020, refocusing its efforts exclusively on high-profile intellectual property and complex commercial litigation. This strategic move resulted in a wave of attorney departures during that time. Nevertheless, Irell acknowledged the contributions made by Iancu and O’Malley to the firm and wished them well in their new endeavors.



With the addition of Andrei Iancu and Kathleen O’Malley, Sullivan & Cromwell has reinforced its position as a leading law firm in the patent field. Clients can expect even greater expertise, exceptional counsel, and unwavering dedication to their legal needs in matters related to intellectual property. The firm’s commitment to serving clients at the forefront of innovation positions it as a reliable partner for companies shaping the future across various industries.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More