Biglaw

Sullivan & Cromwell Bolsters Expertise with Former USPTO Chief and Federal Circuit Judge Hire
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Sullivan & Cromwell, a prestigious law firm originally founded in New York, recently announced the addition of two esteemed legal professionals to its team. Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) director Andrei Iancu and former federal judge Kathleen O’Malley have joined the firm, further strengthening its patent practice.

Iancu and O’Malley transitioned from intellectual property-focused law firm Irell & Manella. Iancu, who served as Irell’s managing partner from 2012 to 2018, rejoined the firm in 2021 after his tenure as the head of the USPTO during Donald Trump’s presidency. O’Malley, on the other hand, joined Irell last year following her retirement from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Sullivan & Cromwell‘s co-chairs, Robert Giuffra and Scott Miller, expressed their enthusiasm in a statement, referring to Iancu and O’Malley as “two of the most respected litigation and IP lawyers in the country.” They believe that the addition of these legal experts will enhance the firm’s ability to meet the increasing demand for exceptional trial and appellate lawyers in the field of patent law.

  
What
Where


Joining Sullivan & Cromwell as a partner, Iancu will divide his time between Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. He has an impressive track record, representing companies such as B/E Aerospace, Ariosa Diagnostics, TiVo, and eBay in patent litigation. He also represented the Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Juno Therapeutics in a high-stakes $1.2 billion patent dispute with Gilead Sciences.

Start hiring the best legal talent today – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

During his tenure at the USPTO, Iancu was recognized for implementing policies that generally favored patent owners. Additionally, he introduced reforms to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, reducing the number of invalidated patents.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Expressing his excitement about joining Sullivan & Cromwell, Iancu stated that the firm has an impressive track record in IP litigation and transactional matters. He acknowledged that the firm represents some of the most important companies driving innovation and spearheading the next industrial revolution.

O’Malley, appointed to the Federal Circuit by President Barack Obama in 2010, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to her federal appointment, she served as a federal district judge in Ohio and practiced law at reputable firms such as Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. O’Malley will join Sullivan & Cromwell as of counsel, based in Washington.



In her statement, O’Malley expressed eagerness about the opportunities awaiting her at Sullivan & Cromwell. She highlighted her excitement about expanding her expertise in alternative dispute resolution, corporate crisis management, and white-collar practices within the firm.

Meanwhile, Irell & Manella underwent a strategic shift in 2020, refocusing its efforts exclusively on high-profile intellectual property and complex commercial litigation. This strategic move resulted in a wave of attorney departures during that time. Nevertheless, Irell acknowledged the contributions made by Iancu and O’Malley to the firm and wished them well in their new endeavors.

With the addition of Andrei Iancu and Kathleen O’Malley, Sullivan & Cromwell has reinforced its position as a leading law firm in the patent field. Clients can expect even greater expertise, exceptional counsel, and unwavering dedication to their legal needs in matters related to intellectual property. The firm’s commitment to serving clients at the forefront of innovation positions it as a reliable partner for companies shaping the future across various industries.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Denver

Job Type: Full-time Pay: $65,843.00 - $184,503.00 per year Benefits: 401(k) 401(k) mat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

Senior Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Busy real estate litigation firm is looking for an experienced attorney who can help to manage the f...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
277
Legal Technology News

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
36
Public Interest

US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
56
Legal Ethics

Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
31
Legal News

Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
56
Legal News

McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
38
Law Students

Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
58
Biglaw

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
48
Biglaw

Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
37
Legal Technology News

Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
115
Breaking News

Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top