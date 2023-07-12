Another Prominent BigLaw Firm Implements 4-Day In-Office Workweek Policy

Weil, Gotshal & Manges, a prominent U.S. law firm, recently unveiled a new policy requiring lawyers to be physically present in the office from Monday through Thursday, starting immediately after Labor Day. The news broke when Law.com obtained a firmwide email announcing this significant change.



The decision by Weil Gotshal & Manges follows in the footsteps of other leading law firms like Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Davis Polk & Wardwell, both of which have implemented similar policies, requiring lawyers to work in the office for four days each week. This trend towards in-office work reflects a growing shift within the legal industry.



According to the firmwide email obtained by Law.com, there are a few exceptions to the new policy. Associates and counsel at Weil Gotshal & Manges will be granted 12 “flexible remote days” during which they have the option to work from home. This provision acknowledges the importance of work-life balance and offers lawyers the flexibility they need to manage their responsibilities effectively.



In addition to the flexible remote days, Weil Gotshal & Manges will allow lawyers and administrative staff the option to work from home during specific periods. These include the week of Thanksgiving, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, and the last two weeks of August. This accommodation accommodates holiday schedules and provides respite during traditionally slower periods.

In the memo circulated internally, Weil Gotshal & Manges expressed the belief that in-person work has numerous benefits, especially when it comes to predictability and establishing a consistent presence. They emphasized that the value of regular in-person interaction has become increasingly evident over the past year.



The announcement by Weil Gotshal & Manges has garnered attention from various legal news outlets, including Above the Law, Reuters, and Law360. The legal community is closely watching these developments as they shape the future of work arrangements within the legal profession.



This shift towards more in-office work reflects the evolving landscape of the legal industry. Law firms are exploring ways to optimize collaboration, mentorship, and professional development through increased face-to-face interaction. While remote work gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, firms are now reevaluating the advantages of in-person work and seeking to balance flexibility and the benefits of physical proximity.



It is worth noting that these changes come at a time when the legal industry as a whole is reevaluating traditional work models. Remote work has demonstrated its feasibility and has become an attractive option for many professionals. However, law firms are now carefully considering the unique dynamics of legal practice and the importance of fostering a strong culture and cohesive team dynamics.



The decision by Weil Gotshal & Manges and other prominent firms to require four days of in-office work each week signals a broader shift within the legal profession. As the industry evolves, it is likely that more law firms will explore alternative work arrangements and find a balance that maximizes both productivity and employee satisfaction.



Weil, Gotshal & Manges has recently implemented a policy mandating lawyers to work in the office from Monday through Thursday, starting after Labor Day. This decision aligns with similar policies adopted by other leading law firms. While the legal industry continues to adapt to changing work dynamics, this move highlights the significance of in-person collaboration and the firm’s commitment to establishing a predictable and consistent work environment.



