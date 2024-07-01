Law Firm Salary

Sullivan & Cromwell Seeks $200 Million in Fees for FTX Bankruptcy Work
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Massive Legal Fees and Hours Logged

Sullivan & Cromwell has requested approximately $200 million in fees as debtorâ€™s counsel in the bankruptcy case of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. This sum is based on more than 168,000 hours worked by the firmâ€™s lawyers and staff.

Notable Workload by Partner Brian D. Glueckstein

Among the legal team, partner Brian D. Gluecksteinâ€™s efforts are particularly noteworthy. He has averaged nearly 11 hours of work per weekday over 18 months dedicated to the FTX case. Additionally, since May 2023, Glueckstein has clocked at least 732 hours on the bankruptcy proceedings of fire-protection company Kidde-Fenwal Inc. This results in an average workload of about 12 hours per day, five days a week, for 11 months.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


High Billing Rates and Fee Approval

Gluecksteinâ€™s billing rate stands at $2,375 per hour. To date, a bankruptcy judge has approved all but $26.8 million of the nearly $200 million in fees requested by Sullivan & Cromwell. The remaining amount is still under review. According to a spokesperson for Sullivan & Cromwell, there have been no objections to the fee requests.

FTXâ€™s Recovery Efforts and Founderâ€™s Conviction

FTX has managed to recover over $16 billion since filing for bankruptcy and plans to fully repay its customers. The companyâ€™s founder, Samuel Bankman-Fried, was convicted of fraud and conspiracy in November 2023, following allegations that he misrepresented FTX Trading as a secure platform for crypto trading while funneling investor funds to his private hedge fund.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Expert Insights on Legal Workloads

Experts in the field note that the intense workloads reported in high-stakes bankruptcies are not unusual. Adam Levitin, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center, highlighted this phenomenon, likening it to a pie-eating contest where the reward for winning is more pie. This analogy underscores the demanding nature of legal work in such high-profile cases.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Top-Paying BigLaw Firms for New Associates law firm news
Law Firm Salary

Top-Paying BigLaw Firms for New Associates
Essential Guide 2024: How to Get Into Top Law Schools â€“ Requirements, Application Tips, and Career Paths
Legal Career Resources

Essential Guide 2024: How to Get Into Top Law Schools â€“ Requirements, Application Tips, and Career Paths
Rising Billing Rates in the Legal Sector
Legal News

Rising Billing Rates in the Legal Sector
Paul Weiss Launches Specialized Investigations Practice
Lawyers

Paul Weiss Launches Specialized Investigations Practice
Disparities in Law School Graduate Earnings Revealed
Breaking News

Disparities in Law School Graduate Earnings Revealed
Texas to Implement New National Bar Exam in 2028: Public Input Sought twitter
Law Students

Texas to Implement New National Bar Exam in 2028: Public Input Sought
AI’s Expanding Role in Law Schools and Legal Profession
Law Students

AI’s Expanding Role in Law Schools and Legal Profession
New Legislation Imposes Restrictions on Litigation Funders in Louisiana
Legal News

New Legislation Imposes Restrictions on Litigation Funders in Louisiana
Increase in Minority Law School Applicants Defies Expectations
Law Students

Increase in Minority Law School Applicants Defies Expectations
Temporary Halt Ordered on Parts of Biden’s Student Debt Relief Program
Breaking News

Temporary Halt Ordered on Parts of Biden’s Student Debt Relief Program

Legal Career Resources

June 27, 2024 Is Law School Worth It? Analyzing Earnings vs. Debt from Law School Graduates

Law school graduates from certain institutions face a significant challenge in repaying student debt, as revealed by a recent study from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. Four years post-graduation, many lawyers find their earnings heavily impacted by […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top