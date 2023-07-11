David Simon Joins Skadden as Global Co-Head of Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, a prominent New York law firm, has announced the addition of David Simon to their team as the global co-head of the cybersecurity and data privacy practice. Simon, a former government cybersecurity lawyer, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Skadden.



Before joining Skadden, David Simon served as a special counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense, where he advised on cyber policy and operations and emerging technologies from 2011 to 2015. His contributions during his time at the Defense Department have been highly regarded, and he played a crucial role in shaping U.S. cybersecurity defense strategy. With an impressive background in cybersecurity, Simon’s addition to Skadden’s team further strengthens the firm’s capabilities in this critical area.



At Skadden, Simon will be based in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office, following a year-long assignment at Mayer Brown‘s Brussels location. His decision to join Skadden was driven by his enthusiasm for taking on a leadership role in a time when artificial intelligence is transforming businesses, triple extortion ransomware and supply chain attacks are becoming increasingly disruptive, and there is a global surge in cybersecurity regulations. Simon expressed his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to Skadden’s leadership in cybersecurity and help navigate the evolving landscape.



What

Where

Search Jobs

During his tenure at Mayer Brown, Simon served as the co-leader of global cyber incident response and made significant contributions to the firm’s cybersecurity practice. In addition to his role at Mayer Brown, he also served as the chief counsel to the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission on a part-time, pro bono basis from 2019 to 2021. In this capacity, Simon provided valuable guidance on U.S. cybersecurity defense strategy and played a key role in the development of over 30 cybersecurity-related laws.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Skadden‘s decision to bring David Simon on board highlights the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services in the field of cybersecurity and data privacy. With a team of over 1,700 lawyers worldwide, Skadden is renowned for its expertise and capabilities in various legal areas. Simon’s addition further bolsters the firm’s ability to address the complex and evolving challenges posed by cyber threats.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Meanwhile, Simon’s former firm, Mayer Brown, has been actively expanding its cybersecurity and national security divisions by hiring former government officials. This includes the recent additions of Justin Herring, who previously served as the executive deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services’ cybersecurity division, and Adam Hickey, who held the position of deputy assistant attorney general with the U.S. Department of Justice’s national security division. Mayer Brown expressed their well wishes for Simon’s future endeavors, acknowledging his valuable contributions during his time with the firm.



As businesses continue to grapple with the ever-growing cybersecurity risks and the increasing regulatory landscape, the legal industry plays a crucial role in providing guidance and support. Skadden’s strategic move to bring David Simon on board further solidifies the firm’s position as a trusted advisor in cybersecurity and data privacy matters. With his extensive experience in government cybersecurity and dedication to shaping effective defense strategies, Simon is poised to significantly contribute to Skadden’s clients and the broader cybersecurity community.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More