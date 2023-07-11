Legal News

David Simon Joins Skadden as Global Co-Head of Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, a prominent New York law firm, has announced the addition of David Simon to their team as the global co-head of the cybersecurity and data privacy practice. Simon, a former government cybersecurity lawyer, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Skadden.

Before joining Skadden, David Simon served as a special counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense, where he advised on cyber policy and operations and emerging technologies from 2011 to 2015. His contributions during his time at the Defense Department have been highly regarded, and he played a crucial role in shaping U.S. cybersecurity defense strategy. With an impressive background in cybersecurity, Simon’s addition to Skadden’s team further strengthens the firm’s capabilities in this critical area.

At Skadden, Simon will be based in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office, following a year-long assignment at Mayer Brown‘s Brussels location. His decision to join Skadden was driven by his enthusiasm for taking on a leadership role in a time when artificial intelligence is transforming businesses, triple extortion ransomware and supply chain attacks are becoming increasingly disruptive, and there is a global surge in cybersecurity regulations. Simon expressed his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to Skadden’s leadership in cybersecurity and help navigate the evolving landscape.

  
What
Where


During his tenure at Mayer Brown, Simon served as the co-leader of global cyber incident response and made significant contributions to the firm’s cybersecurity practice. In addition to his role at Mayer Brown, he also served as the chief counsel to the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission on a part-time, pro bono basis from 2019 to 2021. In this capacity, Simon provided valuable guidance on U.S. cybersecurity defense strategy and played a key role in the development of over 30 cybersecurity-related laws.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Skadden‘s decision to bring David Simon on board highlights the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services in the field of cybersecurity and data privacy. With a team of over 1,700 lawyers worldwide, Skadden is renowned for its expertise and capabilities in various legal areas. Simon’s addition further bolsters the firm’s ability to address the complex and evolving challenges posed by cyber threats.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Meanwhile, Simon’s former firm, Mayer Brown, has been actively expanding its cybersecurity and national security divisions by hiring former government officials. This includes the recent additions of Justin Herring, who previously served as the executive deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services’ cybersecurity division, and Adam Hickey, who held the position of deputy assistant attorney general with the U.S. Department of Justice’s national security division. Mayer Brown expressed their well wishes for Simon’s future endeavors, acknowledging his valuable contributions during his time with the firm.

As businesses continue to grapple with the ever-growing cybersecurity risks and the increasing regulatory landscape, the legal industry plays a crucial role in providing guidance and support. Skadden’s strategic move to bring David Simon on board further solidifies the firm’s position as a trusted advisor in cybersecurity and data privacy matters. With his extensive experience in government cybersecurity and dedication to shaping effective defense strategies, Simon is poised to significantly contribute to Skadden’s clients and the broader cybersecurity community.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Denver

Job Type: Full-time Pay: $65,843.00 - $184,503.00 per year Benefits: 401(k) 401(k) mat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

Senior Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Busy real estate litigation firm is looking for an experienced attorney who can help to manage the f...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
277
Legal Technology News

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
36
Public Interest

US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
56
Legal Ethics

Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
31
Legal News

Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
56
Legal News

McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
38
Law Students

Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
58
Biglaw

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
48
Biglaw

Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
37
Legal Technology News

Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
115
Breaking News

Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top