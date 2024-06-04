Summary of the Article

Georgetown Law admissions dean Andy Cornblatt is particularly enthusiastic about applications from students with STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) backgrounds. These students typically excel on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and are less common than those with humanities and social science degrees. However, the elimination of the “logic games” section from the LSAT in August could reduce the competitive advantage of STEM majors, making them less likely to pursue law school.

In 2023, fewer than 5,000 STEM majors applied to law school, making up only 6.6% of the total applicant pool, compared to over 50,000 applicants with arts, humanities, or social sciences backgrounds. STEM majors, especially those in computer science and electrical engineering, are in high demand at law firms, particularly for intellectual property practices. Still, there are not enough of them to meet the demand.

STEM majors tend to have higher LSAT scores and acceptance rates compared to non-STEM applicants, making them more competitive for merit-based financial aid. The removal of logic games, a section where STEM students typically perform well, might prompt these students to consider other standardized tests like the GRE, which includes a math section. This change could also lead to fewer STEM majors applying to law school altogether, impacting the diversity of skills and perspectives in legal education.

Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors

Georgetown Law’s admissions dean, Andy Cornblatt, has expressed a strong preference for applicants with STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) backgrounds. These students often achieve high scores on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and are not as prevalent as those from humanities and social sciences disciplines.

Impact of Logic Games Removal on STEM Majors

The upcoming removal of the “logic games” section from the LSAT in August is causing concern among LSAT tutors and admissions consultants. This section has traditionally allowed test-takers to solve complex puzzles, an area where STEM majors excel. The change could diminish their competitive edge, leading some to avoid the LSAT and legal careers altogether.

STEM Majors in the Law School Applicant Pool

In 2023, STEM majors accounted for less than 5,000 of the total law school applicants, representing just 6.6% of the national pool. In contrast, over 50,000 applicants came from arts, humanities, or social sciences backgrounds. Political science majors alone outnumbered all STEM majors combined.

High Demand for STEM Lawyers

There is a high demand for lawyers with STEM backgrounds, particularly in fields like computer science and electrical engineering, which are crucial for intellectual property practices. However, the supply of such candidates is insufficient to meet the demand.

Advantages of STEM Majors on the LSAT

STEM majors tend to score higher on the LSAT and have a higher acceptance rate compared to their non-STEM counterparts. Their strong performance in the logic games section has been a significant factor in their success, making them competitive for merit-based financial aid.

Potential Shift to the GRE

The elimination of the logic games section might drive STEM majors towards the GRE, a test that includes a math section and is accepted by over 100 law schools. This shift could impact the number of STEM students applying to law school and alter the diversity of perspectives within the legal education system.

Concerns About Future STEM Applicants

Dean Cornblatt is concerned that the absence of logic games might discourage STEM majors from applying to law school. He questions whether this change will lead to a decline in applications from these students, a trend worth monitoring closely.

