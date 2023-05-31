Biglaw

Goulston & Storrs: Leading the Way in Legal Excellence and Community Engagement
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Goulston & Storrs, an esteemed Am Law 200 firm, proudly announces that Thuy-Dien Bui has been recognized as a 2023 “Up & Coming Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. This prestigious accolade celebrates the rising stars of the Massachusetts legal industry, acknowledging their outstanding professional achievements and contributions to the community. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a dedication to making a positive impact, Goulston & Storrs continues to shine as a beacon of legal expertise and community engagement.

Thuy-Dien Bui is a highly accomplished corporate attorney within the firm, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Her exceptional legal acumen and strategic insights have positioned her as a trusted advisor to clients navigating complex business transactions. Thuy also plays a pivotal role in counseling foreign businesses on their U.S. cross-border interests, fostering international collaboration, and facilitating the growth of global enterprises.

While her professional accomplishments are commendable, Thuy’s contributions extend far beyond her legal practice. She actively serves on Goulston & Storrs‘ Hiring Committee, Training Committee, and Corporate Group’s Associate Committee, demonstrating her commitment to cultivating a supportive and inclusive work environment for fellow attorneys. Thuy’s passion for pro bono work is equally remarkable, as she dedicates significant time to advocating for children, immigrants, and the advancement of reproductive justice.

  
What
Where


Thuy’s pro bono efforts include serving as outside counsel to prominent organizations such as Horizons for Homeless Children, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Kids In Need of Defense (KIND), and the International Refugee Asylum Project (IRAP). She empowers marginalized individuals and communities through her legal expertise, advocating for their rights and amplifying their voices. Thuy’s remarkable dedication to pro bono work underscores Goulston & Storrs’ commitment to making a meaningful difference beyond the realm of corporate law.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

Outside of her professional pursuits, Thuy continues to leave a lasting impact within the legal community. She serves on the board of directors of the National Conference for Vietnamese American Attorneys, a testament to her dedication to advancing the interests and representation of Vietnamese American legal professionals. Thuy’s support for Boston College Law School’s LAHANAS organization, which uplifts students of color and the LGBT community, exemplifies her commitment to fostering inclusivity and creating opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Thuy’s journey to becoming an “Up & Coming Lawyer” is marked by her exceptional educational background and her continuous pursuit of excellence. She earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Boston College Law School in 2015, honing her legal skills and laying the foundation for a successful career. Prior to that, Thuy obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree, with honors, from the prestigious University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) in 2009.

This recognition bestowed upon Thuy-Dien Bui by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly highlights her outstanding achievements and reflects the exceptional caliber of legal talent within Goulston & Storrs. The firm’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, fostering a collaborative environment, and engaging with the community has earned them a well-deserved reputation as a leading law firm.



Goulston & Storrs’ dedication to client success and strong sense of social responsibility sets them apart in the legal industry. They provide exemplary legal representation and strategic guidance to a diverse range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, startups, and individuals. With a team of highly skilled attorneys who are experts in their respective fields, Goulston & Storrs offers comprehensive legal solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs.

Clients working with Goulston & Storrs have consistently praised the firm’s professionalism, expertise, and unwavering commitment to achieving favorable outcomes. The testimonials from satisfied clients attest to the firm’s ability to provide exceptional legal services and build lasting relationships based on trust and mutual success.

Goulston & Storrs stands as a shining example of legal excellence and community engagement. With Thuy-Dien Bui’s well-deserved recognition as an “Up & Coming Lawyer,” the firm reaffirms its commitment to fostering talent, driving positive change, and delivering exceptional legal services. Businesses and individuals seeking unparalleled legal representation and a firm deeply invested in making a difference need not look any further than Goulston & Storrs.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-KY-Lexington

About the job Stites & Harbison PLLC, a full service Southeastern-based law firm is looking for a...

Apply now

Secretary / Paralegal

USA-NY-Rye

We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Secretary Paralegal to join our small law firm. As a...

Apply now

LEGAL ASSISTANT FOR CRIMINAL LAW FIRM

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Busy downtown Jax criminal law firm is in need of a dependable and skilled assistant. We have been p...

Apply now

Attorney - Education/Labor Law

USA-NY-Garden City

A prominent AV rated Garden City education law firm, seeks an associate with knowledge or interest i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
190
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
139
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
44
Legal News

Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
58
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
50
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
56
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Shift Away from Big Law as They Explore New Career Paths
41
Law Students

Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Shift Away from Big Law as They Explore New Career Paths
Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
43
Breaking News

Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
47
Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
71
Legal Technology News

Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top