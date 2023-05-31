Goulston & Storrs: Leading the Way in Legal Excellence and Community Engagement

Goulston & Storrs, an esteemed Am Law 200 firm, proudly announces that Thuy-Dien Bui has been recognized as a 2023 “Up & Coming Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. This prestigious accolade celebrates the rising stars of the Massachusetts legal industry, acknowledging their outstanding professional achievements and contributions to the community. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a dedication to making a positive impact, Goulston & Storrs continues to shine as a beacon of legal expertise and community engagement.

Thuy-Dien Bui is a highly accomplished corporate attorney within the firm, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Her exceptional legal acumen and strategic insights have positioned her as a trusted advisor to clients navigating complex business transactions. Thuy also plays a pivotal role in counseling foreign businesses on their U.S. cross-border interests, fostering international collaboration, and facilitating the growth of global enterprises.

While her professional accomplishments are commendable, Thuy’s contributions extend far beyond her legal practice. She actively serves on Goulston & Storrs‘ Hiring Committee, Training Committee, and Corporate Group’s Associate Committee, demonstrating her commitment to cultivating a supportive and inclusive work environment for fellow attorneys. Thuy’s passion for pro bono work is equally remarkable, as she dedicates significant time to advocating for children, immigrants, and the advancement of reproductive justice.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Thuy’s pro bono efforts include serving as outside counsel to prominent organizations such as Horizons for Homeless Children, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Kids In Need of Defense (KIND), and the International Refugee Asylum Project (IRAP). She empowers marginalized individuals and communities through her legal expertise, advocating for their rights and amplifying their voices. Thuy’s remarkable dedication to pro bono work underscores Goulston & Storrs’ commitment to making a meaningful difference beyond the realm of corporate law.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

Outside of her professional pursuits, Thuy continues to leave a lasting impact within the legal community. She serves on the board of directors of the National Conference for Vietnamese American Attorneys, a testament to her dedication to advancing the interests and representation of Vietnamese American legal professionals. Thuy’s support for Boston College Law School’s LAHANAS organization, which uplifts students of color and the LGBT community, exemplifies her commitment to fostering inclusivity and creating opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Thuy’s journey to becoming an “Up & Coming Lawyer” is marked by her exceptional educational background and her continuous pursuit of excellence. She earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Boston College Law School in 2015, honing her legal skills and laying the foundation for a successful career. Prior to that, Thuy obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree, with honors, from the prestigious University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) in 2009.

This recognition bestowed upon Thuy-Dien Bui by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly highlights her outstanding achievements and reflects the exceptional caliber of legal talent within Goulston & Storrs. The firm’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, fostering a collaborative environment, and engaging with the community has earned them a well-deserved reputation as a leading law firm.

Goulston & Storrs’ dedication to client success and strong sense of social responsibility sets them apart in the legal industry. They provide exemplary legal representation and strategic guidance to a diverse range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, startups, and individuals. With a team of highly skilled attorneys who are experts in their respective fields, Goulston & Storrs offers comprehensive legal solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs.

Clients working with Goulston & Storrs have consistently praised the firm’s professionalism, expertise, and unwavering commitment to achieving favorable outcomes. The testimonials from satisfied clients attest to the firm’s ability to provide exceptional legal services and build lasting relationships based on trust and mutual success.

Goulston & Storrs stands as a shining example of legal excellence and community engagement. With Thuy-Dien Bui’s well-deserved recognition as an “Up & Coming Lawyer,” the firm reaffirms its commitment to fostering talent, driving positive change, and delivering exceptional legal services. Businesses and individuals seeking unparalleled legal representation and a firm deeply invested in making a difference need not look any further than Goulston & Storrs.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More