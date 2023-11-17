Cohn & Dussi Attorneys Earn Prestigious Recognition from Super Lawyers in 2023

Leading Legal Minds Honored by Super Lawyers

In a testament to their legal prowess and outstanding contributions to the field, Michael H. Theodore and Shawn M. Masterson, esteemed attorneys at the renowned law firm Cohn & Dussi, have been accorded prestigious recognition by Super Lawyers for the year 2023. Additionally, the firm’s associate, Andrew B. Glaab, has been selected for the 2023 Rising Stars list, a remarkable accomplishment considering that only 5% of lawyers receive this distinction annually.

Michael H. Theodore: A Distinguished Leader in Creditors’ Rights and Bankruptcy

As a partner at Cohn & Dussi, Michael H. Theodore leads the firm’s creditors’ rights and bankruptcy department and is a vital member of the litigation department. Theodore’s expertise is representing lenders, financial institutions, equipment lessors, and debt buyers in legal matters, including creditors’ rights, workouts, and commercial and bankruptcy issues. His civil litigation practice extends to representing small businesses entangled in contractual disputes. Theodore’s proficiency also encompasses commercial foreclosures, asset-based financing, and advocating for the interests of bankruptcy trustees.

Shawn M. Masterson: A Seasoned Litigator with a Focus on Creditors’ Rights

Shawn M. Masterson, a senior associate in the firm’s litigation department, boasts an impressive 20-year career specializing in creditors’ rights, particularly on residential mortgage defaults. His legal acumen has been showcased in appellate courts across New England, including the First Circuit Court of Appeals and the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel. Masterson, based in the firm’s Providence, RI, office, is an adept litigator and a certified mediator known for resolving cases through alternative dispute resolution, including divorce and divorce mediation.

Andrew B. Glaab: Rising Star and Leader in Collections

Andrew B. Glaab, an associate heading Cohn & Dussi’s in-house collections group, stands out as a rising star in the legal arena. A fellow of the 2022-2023 class of the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA) Leadership Academy, Glaab’s practice focuses on civil business litigation, commercial law, and contract law. He represents secured and unsecured creditors, including international and national lenders, insurers, and debt buyers. Glaab’s exceptional achievements were further underscored in 2022 when he earned a spot on the Rising Stars and Boston Magazine’s Top Lawyers lists.

Rising Stars Honor: A Distinction for Exceptional Attorneys

Super Lawyers reserves the Rising Stars honor for a select few, acknowledging no more than 2.5% of lawyers in a state each year. To be eligible for this recognition, attorneys must be 40 or younger or have practiced for ten years or less. Andrew B. Glaab’s inclusion in the 2023 Rising Stars list reaffirms his status as a promising legal talent and exemplifies its commitment to nurturing excellence within its ranks.

