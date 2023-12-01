Winston & Strawn LLP Announces the Elevation of 16 Lawyers to Partnership

Winston & Strawn LLP proudly declares the promotion of 16 exceptional lawyers to the esteemed partner position. This diverse group, representing many practice areas across nine global offices, underscores the firm’s commitment to excellence and inclusivity. A significant milestone, with half of the new partners identifying as diverse, including 31% women, 19% racial/ethnic minorities, and 13% LGBTQ+, this elevation exemplifies Winston’s dedication to addressing a wide range of legal challenges.

Diverse Expertise and Global Representation

The elevated lawyers cover eight distinct practice areas, showcasing the firm’s extensive capabilities. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise mirror Winston’s commitment to serving clients in high-growth industries globally. The newly appointed partners will play a pivotal role in meeting the ongoing needs of the firm’s diverse clientele.

Leadership Statements

Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald and Chair-Elect Steve Dâ€™Amore jointly expressed their confidence in the new partners. “Our newly elevated partners have a proven record of delivering superior client service and demonstrating excellence in their respective areas of practice,” they commented. The leadership emphasized the significance of the diverse practices and offices represented, aligning with Winston’s commitment to addressing the broad spectrum of business and legal challenges their clients face.

Introducing the 2023 Partnership Class

Sean Anderson (New York)

Specializing in defending telecommunications, digital media, and technology companies, Sean handles high-stakes intellectual property and commercial disputes. His extensive experience includes pre-dispute investigations, complex discovery practices, critical motions, jury trials, arbitrations, and appeals.

Adam Dale (New York)

Focused on sports, antitrust, and labor law, Adam counsel athletes, agencies, Players Associations, and other sports industry clients. His strategic advisory role spans various sports industry topics, including acquisitions, new business lines, employment matters, and regulatory compliance.

Dan Diamond (Charlotte)

Representing fund sponsors in forming private investment funds, Dan specializes in private credit funds, fund-of-funds, secondary funds, co-investment funds, buyout funds, and real estate funds. His practice also includes representing asset managers and institutional investors in various transactions.

April Doxey (Chicago)

With extensive experience in complex domestic and cross-border financings, April represents financial institutions and borrowers. Her focus includes leveraged buyouts, liability management transactions, and out-of-court restructurings in broadly syndicated transactions and private credit deals in the middle market.

Anne Gibbons (Los Angeles)

Specializing in energy project financings, particularly in renewable energy sources, Anne has worked on numerous wind and solar power projects nationwide. Her expertise covers complex transactions involving back-leverage financings, tax equity financings, inverted leases, holdco and mezzanine financings, portfolio financings, and bridge financings.

Johanna Hudgens (New York)

Johanna’s practice centers around antitrust and white-collar litigation, government investigations, and compliance program counseling. Her experience includes representing plaintiffs and defendants in complex litigation involving conspiracy, monopolization, contract disputes, FCPA, and antitrust issues intersecting with sports, trade associations, and intellectual property.

Robert Kang (San Francisco)

A seasoned trial lawyer with over a decade of experience, Robert counsels clients in high-tech patent disputes. His extensive background includes litigating patent disputes in district courts, the International Trade Commission, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and advising on patent portfolio management, monetization, acquisition, prosecution, and pre-litigation diligence.

Imad Khan (Houston)

As an international disputes lawyer, Imad represents multinational companies, sovereigns, and state-owned entities in international dispute resolution. His expertise spans investment treaty and international commercial arbitration under major arbitral rules and represents clients in U.S. courts in cross-border litigation and litigation in aid of arbitration.

Eric Knickrehm (Washington, D.C.)

Focusing on healthcare mergers and acquisitions, regulatory counseling, and compliance, Eric advises clients on corporate transactions, joint venture arrangements, financings, and value-based care arrangements. His government and policy experience enables him to provide strategic guidance in shaping healthcare policy and fostering innovation within the industry.

Daniel Murow (Chicago)

Advising and counseling clients in commercial real estate transactions, Daniel works with REITs, institutional and individual investors, private equity funds, developers, and owners. His expertise spans acquiring, disposing, developing, leasing, and financing commercial properties across all asset classes.

Saranya Raghavan (Chicago)

Specializing in high-tech patent litigations, Saranya focuses on district courts and the ITC. With a background in electrical and computer engineering and experience as a software developer, she represents clients across industries such as telecommunications, networking, mobile devices, cloud computing, and medical devices.

Louis Savage (Houston)

Louis focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, and private investment funds. His experience encompasses private and public mergers and acquisitions, co-investments, secondary transactions, fund formation, and asset management company structures. He represents clients in the energy and infrastructure, high-tech industrials and manufacturing, technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.

Dan Shapiro (New York)

Representing sponsors, developers, investors, lenders, and underwriters in energy, infrastructure, and transportation transactions, Dan has significant experience in project and acquisition financings and public-private partnerships.

John Sullivan (Dallas)

A trial lawyer with extensive courtroom experience, John’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation for corporations and individuals across various industries. He is also involved in internal investigations and white-collar criminal defense.

Sara Susnjar (Paris)

Sara regularly assists clients with domestic and cross-border regulatory work, focusing on financial services and banking, manufacturing and technology, new media, and telecommunications sectors. Her expertise spans economic sanctions, anti-money laundering laws and regulations, EU/French regulatory approvals, data protection and privacy, anti-bribery/anti-corruption, and digital assets & blockchain.

Robert Vlasis (Washington, D.C.)

Robert represents iconic companies in high-stakes patent litigation, specializing in Section 337 investigations before the U.S. International Trade Commission. His comprehensive practice covers all aspects of patent litigation, from pre-suit investigation through discovery, trial, and appeal.

About Winston & Strawn LLP

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices spanning North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. For more information about the firm, visit www.winston.com.

