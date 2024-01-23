Lawyers

ArentFox Schiff Undergoes Leadership Transition, Appoints Brian P. Waldman as Managing Partner
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

ArentFox Schiff, the legal powerhouse resulting from the merger of Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin in March 2022, is set for its first leadership transition since the union. Brian P. Waldman, a seasoned food and drug lawyer and former head of Arent Fox’s regulatory department, has assumed the role of firm-wide managing partner, marking a strategic move aimed at fostering growth and expanding the firm’s footprint.

Strategic Vision for Growth

In an exclusive interview, Waldman expressed the firm’s ambitious plans for continued expansion. Emphasizing the need for substantial growth, he outlined the strategy of not only recruiting on an individual basis but actively exploring opportunities to acquire practice groups, open new offices, and potentially merge with small to mid-size firms.

Whether you’re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


“We are very interested in continuing that growth trajectory,” Waldman stated. “If you grow by ones and twos, it’s a slow growth, so we would absolutely consider growing by acquiring practice groups or offices and small and mid-size firms. I can’t tell you there’s a transaction that’s imminent, but we’re actively looking into growth opportunities.”

Transition from Co-Managing Partners

Waldman takes the reins from Cristina A. Carvalho and Joseph J. Krasovec III, who served as co-managing partners post-merger. This change in leadership signifies a pivotal moment for the approximately 600-lawyer operation, with Waldman poised to lead the firm into its next phase of development.

Key Players in the Leadership Transition

Operating out of the Washington, D.C. office, Waldman, a nearly 30-year veteran of Arent Fox, will collaborate closely with Tony Lupo, the chairman of Arent Fox, who played a crucial role in orchestrating the merger. Lupo assumes the position of chair of the combined firm, which closed 2022 with impressive financial figures, boasting $533.9 million in gross revenue and $1.1 million in profits per equity partner, placing it among the top 100 firms in the United States, according to American Lawyer data.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024—an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Optimistic Financial Outlook

While the firm has yet to release its financial results for 2023, Waldman is optimistic about the future. He anticipates a minimum 10% increase in profits per equity partner and revenue per lawyer, citing the success story of synergies between Arent Fox’s regulatory practices and Schiff Hardin’s corporate capabilities. Notably, the firm is reducing external referrals due to the enhanced capabilities resulting from the merger.



Arent Fox Schiff, with its largest office in Washington, D.C., and additional presence in corporate hubs like Chicago and New York, appears well-positioned under Waldman’s leadership to further solidify its standing as a major player in the legal landscape, with a promising trajectory ahead.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Freelancers Challenge Biden Administration’s Contractor Classification Rule in Landmark Lawsuit
Legal News

Freelancers Challenge Biden Administration’s Contractor Classification Rule in Landmark Lawsuit
Navigating the Impact of AI on Employment: A Comprehensive Guide
Legal Technology News

Navigating the Impact of AI on Employment: A Comprehensive Guide
Conservative Group Challenges Sanofi’s Diversity Policies, Faces Standing Issues
Legal News

Conservative Group Challenges Sanofi’s Diversity Policies, Faces Standing Issues
Federal Judge Blocks JetBlue’s $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit Airlines Amid Antitrust Concerns
Legal News

Federal Judge Blocks JetBlue’s $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit Airlines Amid Antitrust Concerns
U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Vows Year-Round Commitment to Combat Human Trafficking in Idaho
Lawyers

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Vows Year-Round Commitment to Combat Human Trafficking in Idaho
Embracing Change: Legal Industry Trends in 2024
Law Students

Embracing Change: Legal Industry Trends in 2024
Fulton County District Attorney Defends Choice of Lead Prosecutor Amid Controversy
Lawyers

Fulton County District Attorney Defends Choice of Lead Prosecutor Amid Controversy
Phelps Dunbar and Farris Bobango Set to Merge, Creating Southern Legal Powerhouse
Legal News

Phelps Dunbar and Farris Bobango Set to Merge, Creating Southern Legal Powerhouse
Cryptocurrency Industry Advocates Seek Regulatory Flexibility in California
Breaking News

Cryptocurrency Industry Advocates Seek Regulatory Flexibility in California
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Resolves SEC Allegations with $18 Million Settlement
Legal News

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Resolves SEC Allegations with $18 Million Settlement

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 — Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top