Greenspoon Marder LLP Delivers Resounding Win for Pasiphae Holdings in Commercial Litigation Case
Greenspoon Marder LLP, a prominent law firm renowned for its expertise in commercial litigation, has secured a decisive victory on behalf of Pasiphae Holdings, Inc. (Pasiphae). The case involved a lawsuit against defendants who had unlawfully withheld and attempted to sell over $4.9 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) belonging to Pasiphae, a leading wholesale supplier of essential safety gear. With a stellar legal team led by partner Kelly Purcaro and senior counsel Kory Ann Ferro, supported by senior counsel Joseph MacLellan as Pasiphae’s corporate counsel, Greenspoon Marder has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients.

The legal battle began earlier this year when Pasiphae sought emergency relief from the court to prevent the defendants from further marketing, selling, encumbering, or relocating their valuable inventory of PPE. The court ruled in favor of Pasiphae, granting an ex parte application for a temporary restraining order. This initial victory laid the groundwork for the subsequent triumphs achieved by the Greenspoon Marder team.

Building upon their earlier success, the legal team at Greenspoon Marder presented a compelling case to the court, highlighting Pasiphae’s rightful ownership of the PPE, the contractual relationship between Pasiphae and the defendants regarding the storage of the equipment, and the defendants’ unjust refusal to return the PPE despite repeated demands. In a significant development, the court dismissed the defendants’ baseless arguments claiming agency rights over the PPE and their attempts to withhold the products from Pasiphae. The judge’s ruling clarified that the defendants had no legal basis to continue withholding the PPE and ordered their immediate return to Pasiphae without any bond requirement.

  
The swift resolution of the case and the court’s unequivocal decision underscore the skill, dedication, and legal prowess of the Greenspoon Marder team. Kelly Purcaro and Kory Ann Ferro, supported by Joseph MacLellan’s expertise as corporate counsel, crafted a compelling legal strategy and presented a solid case that left no room for doubt regarding Pasiphae’s rightful ownership of the PPE. This decisive victory at an early stage of the proceedings showcases the firm’s ability to secure swift and favorable outcomes for its clients.

Expressing her satisfaction with the court’s ruling, Kory Ann Ferro stated, “We are thrilled with the Court’s decision to return the PPE to its rightful owner. It is rare to obtain such relief so early in a case, but this situation undoubtedly called for it. This was the right decision, and we look forward to obtaining additional relief for Pasiphae.”

Federico Drada, President and CEO of Pasiphae Holdings, expressed his gratitude for the exceptional legal representation provided by Greenspoon Marder, stating, “The Greenspoon Marder team is an incredible and unique set of wonderful professionals. I value the support Joe, Kelly, and Kory have provided me throughout this process. The swift action to secure the return of Pasiphae’s PPE has been invaluable, and I am very grateful to the team for their thorough representation.”

This triumph is not an isolated incident but rather a testament to Greenspoon Marder’s long-standing commitment to excellence and delivering optimal outcomes for its clients. The law firm has a strong track record of successfully handling complex commercial litigation cases, earning it a reputation as a go-to firm for businesses seeking outstanding legal representation. With a team of highly skilled attorneys known for their meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication to client success, Greenspoon Marder has consistently proven its ability to navigate complex legal landscapes and secure favorable resolutions.



Beyond its legal achievements, Greenspoon Marder also stands out as an exceptional place to work. The firm’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment has garnered praise from its attorneys and staff. It values collaboration, diversity, and professional growth, creating a culture that nurtures talent and empowers its team members to thrive.

Greenspoon Marder‘s remarkable victory on behalf of Pasiphae Holdings, Inc. is a testament to the firm’s legal acumen, unwavering dedication, and commitment to achieving justice for its clients. Businesses seeking outstanding legal representation and swift resolution of complex legal disputes can confidently turn to Greenspoon Marder for exceptional legal services. With their track record of success and a team of highly skilled attorneys, Greenspoon Marder continues to excel as a leading law firm dedicated to delivering optimal outcomes for its clients.

