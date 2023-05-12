Mayer Brown Cybersecurity & Data Privacy partner Dominique Shelton Leipzig has been named among the top data breach response lawyers in Cybersecurity Docket’s 2023 “Incident Response 50”. The prestigious list recognizes the best in the business when it comes to helping clients navigate the complex and ever-changing legal compliance issues related to privacy and data security.

Dominique Shelton Leipzig leads the Mayer Brown Global Data Innovation and Ad Tech Privacy & Data Management team. She has over three decades of experience in the field and provides strategic privacy and cyber-preparedness compliance advice. Her expertise extends to advising and representing companies on privacy, global data security compliance, data breaches, and investigations. In addition, she advises clients on generative AI governance and compliance, making her one of the few attorneys with experience in the area.

Mayer Brown is a leading global law firm with over 1,500 lawyers working across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The firm is known for its extensive experience in a range of practice areas, including corporate and securities, banking and finance, litigation, and dispute resolution. With a commitment to delivering the highest quality legal services, Mayer Brown has earned a reputation for excellence that spans more than a century.

The firm was founded in 1863 by two young lawyers, Richard J. Mayer and Andrew J. Brown. Over the years, it has grown to become one of the most respected law firms in the world, with a strong presence in major business centers around the globe. Today, Mayer Brown has more than 1,500 lawyers working across 26 offices in key business centers throughout the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Mayer Brown’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is another key factor that sets it apart from other law firms. The firm has a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and has implemented a number of initiatives to promote these values throughout the organization. This includes a focus on recruiting and retaining diverse talent, creating an inclusive workplace culture, and developing programs to support the advancement of underrepresented groups within the legal profession.

The firm’s commitment to diversity is reflected in its leadership as well. Mayer Brown has been recognized as one of the top law firms for women and minority attorneys, with women holding a significant number of leadership positions within the firm. The firm has also been recognized for its commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion, earning a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for several consecutive years.

Mayer Brown’s reputation for excellence and commitment to diversity and inclusion make it an excellent place to do business with and work for. With a global footprint and a team of experienced attorneys who are leaders in their fields, Mayer Brown is well-equipped to provide clients with the highest quality legal services and support.

