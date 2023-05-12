Biglaw

Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Proskauer Rose, a prominent law firm, is vigorously contesting allegations that a drafting mistake led to a client’s purported losses of approximately $636 million. The firm asserts that the losses are actually attributable to a business partner who breached contractual provisions by transferring a crucial asset to himself. The case was brought before a Massachusetts superior court, and Law360 provided coverage of the recent hearing.

The former client, Robert Adelman, had contended that Proskauer Rose erroneously included a provision in the contract that permitted the asset transfer. Adelman’s opposition to summary judgment in the case claimed that this provision resulted from a “botched cut-and-paste” from another contract. In support of his argument, Adelman presented a document discovered during the legal process, which featured markings and an expletive comment written by someone from Proskauer Rose in the margin.

Adelman engaged Proskauer Rose’s services to draft agreements for the division of his company, venBio, with a business partner. Initially, venBio operated both a venture capital fund and a hedge fund. The plan was to spin off the hedge fund as a separate entity, with Behzad Aghazadeh assuming majority ownership and managerial responsibilities.

  
What
Where


Under the arrangement, Adelman would continue to receive a share of the hedge fund’s profits as a minority owner. However, Aghazadeh transferred a crucial asset, known as the “Service Company,” to a shell company in which he held substantial ownership. This Service Company generated fees for managing the hedge funds.

Connect with qualified, experienced attorneys by submitting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Adelman’s opposition to summary judgment argued that the flawed provision in question allowed Aghazadeh to redeem any partner’s interest in connection with “strategic transactions.” According to Adelman’s claims, limited partners lacked the right to withhold approval or seek an appraisal.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Proskauer Rose spokespersons have not yet responded to requests for comments from the ABA Journal. However, the law firm’s motion for summary judgment asserts that Proskauer Rose did not cause any harm to Adelman.

Proskauer Rose contended that the language of the agreements explicitly prohibited Aghazadeh from engaging in the contested transaction. The law firm further outlined five contractual provisions violated by Aghazadeh: a prohibition on selling the Service Company, a requirement for disclosing benefits in strategic transactions, a prerequisite for consent prior to conflicted transactions, fiduciary duty obligations, and a stipulation to share 27.5% of the transaction’s consideration.



Proskauer Rose argued that each breach committed by Aghazadeh severed the causal link between Proskauer’s alleged conduct and Adelman’s resulting injury. By highlighting Aghazadeh’s violations, the firm seeks to establish its lack of responsibility for the client’s claimed losses.

As the legal battle between Proskauer Rose and its former client unfolds, the Massachusetts court will ultimately determine the validity of the claims and counterclaims. Both parties present their arguments and evidence, emphasizing different perspectives on the events and contractual obligations.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Real Estate Closer, Paralegal, Office Assistant

USA-FL-Marathon

About us WRIGHT BARROWS PLLC is Law Firm with two locations one in Marathon, FL and in Big Pine...

Apply now

Legal Secretary/Paralegal

USA-IN-Indianapolis

Fast paced personal injury firm in downtown Indianapolis, is looking for an outstanding legal assist...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IN-Indianapolis

About us Our company is a small business in Indianapolis, IN. We are professional and agile. O...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-IA-Urbandale

Who We Are: For over 40 years, Lawyer, Lawyer, Dutton, Drake & Conklin, LLP has helped clients who h...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
260
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
106
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
143
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
94
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
77
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
121
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
63
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
129
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
61
Legal News

Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
60
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top