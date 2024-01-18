Legal News

U.S. Law Firm Mayer Brown Appoints Kimberly Hamm to Lead Congressional Investigations Practice
Aimed at bolstering its capabilities in navigating the intricate landscape of congressional investigations, leading U.S. law firm Mayer Brown proudly announced the appointment of Kimberly Hamm as the inaugural head of its congressional investigations practice. Mayer Brown partner Andrew Olmem revealed this noteworthy development on Wednesday.

Addressing the Evolving Landscape of Congressional Probes

Mayer Brown, recognized for its adept legal counsel, has historically provided advice on congressional probes. However, the escalating complexity and proliferation of such investigations have necessitated the establishment of a dedicated leadership role focused on these matters, according to partner Andrew Olmem. “Kim is, hands down, one of the most respected congressional investigations experts in Washington,” remarked Olmem, a former deputy director of the White House National Economic Council during the Trump administration.

Hamm’s Renowned Expertise

Kimberly Hamm, previously the chief counsel to former Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. During her tenure as McCarthy’s chief counsel, Hamm guided House committees on their investigations and oversight activities, including handling subpoenas. McCarthy initiated an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden in September, but Hamm refrained from commenting on specific matters during her term at the House.

Varied Professional Background

Before joining Mayer Brown, Hamm served as chief counsel to former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair Jay Clayton during the Trump administration. Reflecting on her diverse professional journey, Hamm expressed that Mayer Brown was the ideal setting to merge her past experiences working in Congress, a federal agency, and a private law firm. “Congressional investigations donâ€™t happen in a vacuum,” she emphasized, noting that clients face legal, political, and reputational risks across different layers of government. “Mayer Brown is so perfectly positioned to help in all of those areas,” she added.

A Proven Track Record

Hamm’s legal career spans 11 years at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett before joining the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 as a lawyer in its general counsel’s office. In this capacity, she counseled House committees on investigations and managed litigation arising from subpoena disputes. Following her departure from the Trump administration in 2021, Hamm contributed her expertise to the U.S. Senate Rules and Administration Committee and held a position at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, in its global public policy group. She joined the speaker’s office in the spring of 2023.

McCarthy’s Departure and Future Leadership

The announcement comes in the wake of McCarthy’s resignation from Congress at the end of December, following his ousting from his leadership role in October. The appointment of Kimberly Hamm underscores Mayer Brown’s commitment to staying ahead in the evolving landscape of legal challenges, particularly within the realm of congressional investigations.



