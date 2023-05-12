Steptoe Law Firm: Pioneering Pro Bono and Embracing Diversity in Legal Practice

Steptoe, a law firm in practice for over 100 years, has been named the 2023 Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year by the D.C. Bar. This award recognizes Steptoe’s exceptional accomplishments and dedication to providing free legal services to the underprivileged and disadvantaged individuals in Washington, DC, as well as the organizations that serve their needs.

Pro bono work has always been a cornerstone of Steptoe’s work ethic, according to Paul Lee, the pro bono partner at Steptoe. The firm has a long history of uplifting local public service, and this award is a testament to the company’s commitment to serving the community.

The D.C. Bar is one of the largest unified bars in the United States and was established by the D.C. Court of Appeals in 1972. Its mission is to assist members while also protecting the public by enhancing access to justice, improving the legal system, and empowering lawyers to achieve.

Steptoe’s contribution to efforts relating to access to justice, housing, juvenile justice, prisoner’s rights, immigration, and racial equity issues has been recognized by the D.C. Bar in its press release. The firm works in close partnership with legal aid providers, such as the Legal Aid Society’s domestic violence/family law unit and the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless, where they staff a monthly advice clinic. Steptoe also represents hundreds of newly arrived migrants in the D.C. area.

Steptoe’s success can be attributed to the diversity of the firm. Women manage most of the firm’s nine offices, and most of its practice groups have women as leaders. The firm’s 14-person elected compensation committee includes six women, and the nine-person elected executive committee includes three women. Half of the firm’s eight-person professional business services leadership is made up of women, including three women of color and other leaders who openly identify as LGBTQ+.

Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. The firm has over 500 lawyers and other professional staff across offices in Beijing, Brussels, Chicago, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington.

Steptoe is dedicated to providing exceptional legal services to its clients and serving the community. The firm’s commitment to pro bono work and diversity make it an excellent place to do business with and work. If you need legal representation, you can trust that Steptoe will represent you with vigor, creativity, and practical advice.

