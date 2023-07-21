Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown

Holland & Knight, a renowned law firm with a nationally recognized Real Estate Practice Group, has recently bolstered its capabilities with the addition of two highly accomplished partners, Robert Bressman and Laura Franklin, from Mayer Brown. The duo has joined the firm’s New York office, bringing with them a wealth of experience and a strong reputation within the New York real estate community.



Excitement surrounds the arrival of Robert Bressman and Laura Franklin, as they are known for their exceptional work and their impressive portfolio of prestigious clients. Joe Guay, the leader of Holland & Knight’s Real Estate Section, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that their presence will provide the firm with even greater capabilities to handle complex borrower-side real estate financing, joint venture transactions, and major office and hotel development and equity deals.



With over 30 years of experience, Robert Bressman has a track record of advising national insurance companies and financial institutions on various real estate matters, including acquisition, construction, and permanent financing. He is also sought after by investment banks for his expertise in mezzanine financing and preferred equity transactions. Additionally, Mr. Bressman counsels institutional owners and public and private companies in developing and owning Class A office buildings. His proficiency extends to assisting private equity funds and pension fund advisors in the development and ownership of high-end hotels, Class A office buildings, and luxury condominiums. Notably, he represents landlords in leasing Class A office spaces and offers counsel to institutional users on leasing major corporate headquarters. Mr. Bressman earned his J.D. degree from Rutgers Law School and his B.A. degree from Columbia University.



See also: Holland & Knight Expands in Boston with New Real Estate Team Acquisition



On the other hand, Laura Franklin is highly skilled in real estate acquisitions and sales and complex real estate financing transactions. Her clients include institutional owners and various public and private companies, whom she advises on matters related to the ownership and leasing of Class A office buildings. Ms. Franklin also represents office, retail, and telecommunications tenants, guiding them through lease negotiations and drafting effective agreements. She obtained her J.D. degree from St. John’s University School of Law and her B.A. degree from Providence College.

Mr. Bressman expressed his excitement about joining the esteemed real estate practice at Holland & Knight, especially during a period of remarkable growth. Both he and Ms. Franklin are eager to collaborate with the firm’s accomplished members and leverage the extensive resources available to expand their practices and better serve their clients.

Holland & Knight‘s Real Estate Practice Group has become an even more formidable force in the legal landscape, thanks to the valuable expertise and experience Robert Bressman and Laura Franklin brought in. Their addition reflects the firm’s commitment to providing top-notch legal services in the dynamic and competitive real estate sector.

