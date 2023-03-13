Home

White & Case Bolsters M&A Practice with High-Profile Partner Hires from Cahill
White & Case, a global law firm, has announced the hiring of two partners from Cahill Gordon & Reindel. The move is aimed at expanding the M&A practice of the company in New York. The partners, Kimberly Petillo-Decossard and Ross Sturman have been working together for 13 years and have decided to move to White & Case as a team.

Kimberly Petillo-Decossard was co-chair of Cahill’s M&A and corporate advisory practice group. The duo has previously represented several clients, including Cable One Inc, ICON plc, and 1-800-Flowers. They were drawn to White & Case because of its larger geographic footprint, which will benefit their clients with connections to Europe and the Middle East. White & Case has 2,600 lawyers across 40 global offices, while Cahill has about 300 lawyers in New York, Washington, D.C., and London.

A representative from Cahill thanked the pair for their contributions to the firm and wished them well. White & Case has expanded its M&A practice since the beginning of the year, adding at least three lawyers, including former Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partner Hayden Baker in New York this January.

  
The move is seen as a significant win for White & Case, as Petillo-Decossard and Sturman bring a wealth of experience and expertise in M&A transactions. The move will also help enhance White & Case’s existing M&A practice, which has gained ground in recent years. The firm has been ranked among the top M&A advisers in the world by several leading publications, including Bloomberg and Mergermarket.

The move by White & Case to hire Petillo-Decossard and Sturman is part of a broader trend in the legal industry, as law firms seek to expand their M&A practices in response to increasing client demand. With the global economy showing signs of recovery, M&A activity is expected to increase in the coming years, providing law firms with a growing pipeline of business opportunities.

Adding Petillo-Decossard and Sturman to White & Case’s M&A practice is expected to strengthen further the firm’s position as a leading M&A adviser, providing clients with access to a team of experienced lawyers who can guide them through complex M&A transactions. The move is also expected to help White & Case continue its expansion in key markets worldwide as it seeks to establish itself as a leading global law firm.



