Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill

Cahill Gordon & Reindel, a law firm based in New York, has announced hiring of Joel Moss, the former co-team leader of Shearman & Sterling’s financial restructuring and insolvency practice. Moss will bring his experience advising financial institutions, hedge funds, direct lenders, ad hoc secured lenders, and noteholder groups to Cahill. According to his Cahill online biography, he has represented creditors in restructuring high-speed internet company Frontier Communications Corp and nuclear power plant purchasers in nuclear technology firm Westinghouse Electric Co Chapter 11 cases.



In a statement, Moss expressed his admiration for Cahill’s experience and client relationships, stating that they would be “a force-multiplier for anyone advising the financial services industry on restructuring-related matters.” Moss joined Shearman in 2015 from Mayer Brown, and he previously worked in-house at Barclays, where he handled U.S. bankruptcy and restructuring matters.



Moss’s hiring is part of a series of departures from Shearman & Sterling, primarily outside of the United States, in cities such as London, Munich, Paris, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. Earlier this week, Shearman announced a shake-up in its top leadership, naming global managing partner Adam Hakki as the early replacement for outgoing senior partner David Beveridge. The announcement came just a few days after Shearman and Hogan Lovells ended discussions about a potential merger.



Cahill has also made several other hires this year, including intellectual property partner Gerald Flattmann. He joined as chair of the firm’s life sciences patent litigation practice from King & Spalding, where he led the same group. The firm also added Emeka Chinwuba, a corporate partner from McDermott, Will & Emery.



Moss’s hiring comes when restructuring and insolvency work is in high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies worldwide have been forced to restructure and seek bankruptcy protection due to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. Financial institutions, hedge funds, and other lenders have also had to navigate this challenging environment, making it a suitable time for lawyers with expertise in this area.



In summary, Cahill Gordon & Reindel has hired Joel Moss, the former co-team leader of Shearman & Sterling’s financial restructuring and insolvency practice. Moss’s hiring is part of a series of departures from Shearman, primarily outside of the United States. It comes when restructuring and insolvency work is in high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the addition of Moss and other recent hires, Cahill is well-positioned to continue serving clients in complex litigation and transactional matters, particularly in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and bankruptcy and restructuring.



