Breaking News

White & Case Bolsters IP Practice with Top Partners from Paul Hastings
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Global law firm White & Case has added two top-tier intellectual property litigators to its roster in Silicon Valley. Yar Chaikovsky and Philip Ou have left rival firm Paul Hastings and will join White & Case’s technology IP litigation group, with Chaikovsky serving as the head of the practice.

Paul Hastings is also bringing a partner onto its IP litigation practice from another firm. Doug Sawyer, who specializes in patent and trade secret litigation, has joined the firm from Perkins Coie. Perkins Coie did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sawyer’s departure.

The addition of Chaikovsky and Ou follows last week’s move by White & Case to bring in Kimberly Petillo-Decossard and Ross Sturman from Cahill Gordon & Reindel for their M&A practice. This continues White & Case’s ambition to establish a high-impact presence in Silicon Valley, where Chaikovsky and Ou have plenty of experience.

  
What
Where


Chaikovsky spent seven years as the global co-chair of Paul Hastings’ IP litigation practice, representing clients such as Rovi Corp (now TiVo Corp), Adobe Inc., Broadcom Inc., Sony Corp., and Target Corp. His career began with Yahoo Inc., where he served as head patent counsel. Ou has also worked with HTC and AT&T, joining Paul Hastings alongside Chaikovsky from McDermott Will & Emery.

Open up a world of potential job opportunities by submitting your resume to LawCrossing now!

Paul Hastings representative spoke positively about their departure, wishing them well. However, the firm also lost dealmaker Neil Torpey, last week, who was chair of its Hong Kong office; he has gone to Baker Botts in New York and Austin. Despite this recent loss, Paul Hastings has made several other partner hires in New York and London. In particular, capital markets lawyer Grissel Mercado joined the firm on Monday from Shearman & Sterling.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




White & Case’s executive committee member Heather McDevitt released a statement expressing her enthusiasm for the move, claiming it will further the firm’s presence in Silicon Valley. With two renowned IP litigators now on board, White & Case is well-positioned to handle any technology-related legal matters that its clients may require. The addition of Chaikovsky and Ou also adds to the collective experience of the firm’s global IP litigation practice, which has offices located in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The future looks promising for White & Case’s Silicon Valley branch. With its new additions in tow, the firm is prepared to go toe-to-toe with any of its major rivals in the area.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-MI-East Lansing

Job details Salary $18 - $25 an hour Job Type Full-time Qualifications Micro...

Apply now

Full-time Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Long Beach

Toxic injury plaintiff law firm seeks full-time litigation associate to work up cases and handle all...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-HI-Honolulu

Motooka Rosenberg Lau & Oyama is looking for an immediate hire for a Legal Assistant to support and ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Health, Education & Welfare Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Join the California Department of Justice - Office of the Attorney General to help administer justic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
158
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office
Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling paul hasting
117
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling
Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers disruptive behavior
63
Law Students

Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
214
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers openai
76
Legal Technology News

Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers
Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership DENTONS
88
Biglaw

Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership
Revolutionary Changes Ahead for Saudi Presence: Global Law Firms Prepare for New Rules SAUDI ARABIA
58
Biglaw

Revolutionary Changes Ahead for Saudi Presence: Global Law Firms Prepare for New Rules
Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases quinn emanuel
84
Biglaw

Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases
Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity law school
81
Law Students

Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity
DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney DLAPIPER
118
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney

Legal Career Resources

March 22, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.

Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.: A Legal Team with Employee-Friendly Ethics and Expertise Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.: Putting Employees First When it comes to legal matters, businesses often focus on protecting their interests first. However, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top