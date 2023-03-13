Public Interest

Texas Man Files Lawsuit Against Three Women for Aiding Ex-Wife’s Abortion Pill Purchase
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Texas man has filed a lawsuit against three women, accusing them of aiding his ex-wife in obtaining abortion pills, which allegedly led to the death of his unborn child. This lawsuit is one of the first significant legal challenges under a state abortion ban since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

On Thursday, Plaintiff Marcus Silva filed the lawsuit in Galveston County, Texas, seeking damages of $1 million against each woman. He alleges that defendants Jackie Noyola, Amy Carpenter, and Aracely Garcia are liable for wrongful death because they helped his ex-wife, Brittni Silva, obtain abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy in July 2022.

Texas has been one of about a dozen states that have enforced a total abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, eliminating federal abortion rights. In Texas, it is illegal to “aid or abet” abortions, which the lawsuit claims the defendants did.

  
What
Where


The lawsuit argues that “Defendants Noyola, Carpenter, and Garcia all knew that they were aiding or abetting a self-managed abortion, which is a wrongful and criminal act of murder under Texas law.”

The text messages apparently between Brittni Silva, Noyola, and Carpenter, which are attached as exhibits in the court documents, show the women discussing Silva’s pregnancy and her desire to get abortion pills in Texas. The screenshots show Noyola and Carpenter offering links to websites where people can order the two-pill regimen, and both offered to let Silva self-manage her abortion at their homes. The lawsuit alleges that Garcia facilitated the delivery of the pills to Houston.

Brittni Silva, who divorced her husband in February, is not a defendant in this lawsuit and is exempt from criminal or civil liability under state law.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Build the team of your dreams – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.



Marcus Silva is represented by lawyers Briscoe Cain, who is a Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives, and Jonathan Mitchell, who is credited as an architect of the six-week ban in Texas that took effect in September 2021. That law banned abortion starting at six weeks of pregnancy and introduced a novel enforcement mechanism: it invited citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone they believed violated the law by aiding, abetting, or providing an abortion to a woman past that point for damages exceeding $10,000.

Since the enactment of this law, Texas has seen a significant increase in lawsuits against individuals and organizations accused of violating the abortion ban. However, this is one of the first cases to be filed under the new law that seeks damages for wrongful death related to an abortion.

The defendants have not yet commented on the lawsuit. A status hearing in the case has been set for June 8.

In conclusion, the lawsuit filed by Marcus Silva against three women in Texas marks a significant legal challenge under the state’s abortion ban since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The case seeks damages related to an abortion. It is one of the first to do so under the new law that invites citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone they believe violated the abortion ban. This case highlights the ongoing debate over abortion rights in the United States and the impact of restrictive state laws on women’s reproductive healthcare. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for abortion rights in Texas and beyond.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney 1 (Municipal Court Services)

USA-NJ-Trenton

When you come to work for New Jersey Judiciary, you will join an 8500-member strong TEAM that operat...

Apply now

Legal Office Assistant

USA-CT-West Hartford

Small Law Firm Seeks a Legal Assistant Small West Hartford Law firm, with a focus on probate law ...

Apply now

Copy of Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Lebanon

Established law firm in Lebanon, Ohio exclusive to the area of Elder Law is seeking an Associate Att...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-VA-Alexandria

Full-time Contract Attorney for Non-profit Organization in Alexandria, Virginia. Immigration ex...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Sacramento office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attorney...

Apply Now

Senior Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior corporate associate attor...

Apply Now

Senior Tax Counsel

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior tax counsel with 10+ year...

Apply Now

Most Popular

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
Legal News

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
108
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
116
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm climate
48
Energy, Oil and Gas

Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm
Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found GIBSON DUNN
124
Biglaw

Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found
US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System rankings
69
Legal News

US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
84
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation
Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
45
Breaking News

Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
76
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
118
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
147
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper

Legal Career Resources

March 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Wright Kim Douglas, ALC

Wright Kim Douglas, ALC: Providing Client-Centric, Attorneys/Staff Friendly, and Growth-Oriented Legal Services Introduction Finding a law firm that prioritizes the needs of its clients while fostering a positive work environment for its attorneys and staff can be challenging. Wright Kim […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top