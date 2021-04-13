Photo Credits: Kenneth Herzinger

Prominent Litigator Kenneth Herzinger Joins Paul Hastings

Prominent litigator Kenneth Herzinger has joined Paul Hastings’ Investigations and White Collar Defense Practice as a partner in the firm’s San Francisco office. He joins the firm from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, where he was a partner and the Chair of Orrick’s White Collar, Investigations, Securities Litigation & Compliance Group in San Francisco.



With 20 years of experience in private practice, Herzinger focuses his practice on Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigations and enforcement actions, securities class actions, and internal investigations. He advises and represents clients in cases and investigations pertaining to cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, blockchain, SEC BSA/AML enforcement, insider trading, Dodd-Frank and SOX whistleblower retaliation claims, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), accounting and financial statement fraud, and financial reporting and controls.

Prior to moving to private practice, Herzinger worked with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an attorney in the Enforcement Division. He represents a wide variety of clients including corporate houses, financial institutions, officers and directors, broker-dealers, auditors, and government municipalities and also conducts domestic and international internal investigations for private and public companies and audit committees.



Seth Zachary, Chairman of Paul Hastings, said, “In the escalating investigations environment, technology companies and those in related industries require sophisticated legal counsel to guide them through complicated investigations and enforcement actions. With his deep experience in a wide range of complex matters, including in new and developing areas like cybersecurity, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Ken is an important addition to our leading Investigations and White Collar Defense practice.”



Commenting on his latest move, Herzinger said, “I have been following Paul Hastings’ outstanding growth story for some time, and was impressed by the firm’s strong upward trajectory. I am excited about the opportunity to continue to grow my practice as I collaborate with my new colleagues in the firm’s Investigations and White Collar Defense practice, as well as its market-leading Fintech practice.”

Ranked in the Top 10 of Global Investigations Review’s GIR 100, Paul Hastings’ Investigations and White Collar Defense practice has played a major role in many groundbreaking investigations and resolutions including serving as the lead U.S Counsel in the historic US$4 million Airbus resolution with the U.S., U.K., and French governments. Herzinger’s arrival follows recent appointments of Investigations and White Collar Defense partners Jonathan Pickworth and Joanna Dimmock and Complex Litigation partner Alex Leitch in London.

