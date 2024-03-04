Lawyers

Paul Hastings Bolsters IP Litigation Team with Allen & Overy’s Tech-Focused Lawyers
Paul Hastings, a leading law firm, continues its strategic expansion with the addition of a six-partner team specializing in technology-focused IP litigation from Allen & Overy. This significant move reinforces the firm’s commitment to enhancing its legal capabilities, particularly in the realm of intellectual property law.

Team Composition and Expertise

The newly onboarded team, based in Palo Alto and Washington, DC, with some members also operating from New York, brings a wealth of experience in patent litigation. Notably, they have represented esteemed clients such as Google, Toshiba, Meta Platforms, Realtek Semiconductor, and Marvell Semiconductor. The team comprises legal luminaries including Shamita Etienne-Cummings, Lisa Nguyen, Eric Lancaster, James Gagen, and Grace Wang, with a sixth partner yet to be disclosed.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Paul Hastings’ recent hiring spree underscores its proactive approach to bolstering its legal talent pool. This move follows a series of successful financial performances, with the firm witnessing a substantial revenue increase of nearly 9% last year, amounting to $1.8 billion. The firm’s ambitious growth trajectory reflects a mindset focused on expanding its market presence and delivering exceptional legal services.

  
What
Where


Vision and Opportunity

In an interview, Shamita Etienne-Cummings expressed enthusiasm about joining Paul Hastings, citing the firm’s growth mindset and ambitious goals. She emphasized the unparalleled opportunities for professional development and contribution to the firm’s continued success.

Expansion Beyond IP Litigation

In addition to strengthening its IP litigation team, Paul Hastings is poised to integrate an eight-partner finance team from Vinson & Elkins and a three-partner finance group from Akin Gump. These strategic additions underscore the firm’s multifaceted approach to growth and its commitment to diversifying its legal expertise.

Industry Specializations

The newly integrated IP litigation team brings expertise across various high-growth industries, including AI, augmented and virtual reality, e-commerce, software and hardware systems, internet, semiconductors, telecommunications, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and payment systems. Their proficiency extends to digital health technologies, reflecting Paul Hastings’ adaptability to evolving market trends and client needs.

Acknowledgment and Farewell

Allen & Overy acknowledged the departure of its former lawyers, expressing gratitude for their contributions and wishing them success in their future endeavors. This transition comes ahead of the firm’s anticipated combination with Shearman & Sterling, a development that often triggers partner movements within the legal industry.

Firm Leadership and Outlook

Under the leadership of Frank Lopez, who assumed the role of firm chair in late 2022, and managing partner Sherrese Smith, Paul Hastings continues to fortify its position as a premier legal destination. With revenue up approximately 15% from the previous year, the firm remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering unparalleled legal services and capturing additional market share.



In conclusion, Paul Hastings’ strategic expansion efforts, exemplified by the addition of the tech-focused IP litigation team, underscore its commitment to excellence and growth in the legal landscape.

