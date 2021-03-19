Crowell & Moring Joins Forces With Kibbe & Orbe

Crowell & Moring is set to join forces with New York-based financial services law firm Kibbe & Orbe. As part of the combination, a total of 24 lawyers including 13 partners, 1 of counsel, 2 counsel, and 8 associates from the New York, London, and D.C. offices of Kibbe & Orbe will be joining Crowell. The partners who will join Crowell include the three founding partners Jonathan Kibbe, William Orbe, and Michael D. Mann, managing partner and chair of the firm’s executive committee, Jennifer Grady, and London office managing partner, Andrew M. Martin. The combination is expected to be completed in April.

Kibbe & Orbe focuses its practice on complex transactional and regulatory issues in the financial industry. On the transactional side, its practice includes distressed loans and debt securities trading, bankruptcy claims, special situation assets, middle-market lending, litigation funding, securities transactions, bankruptcy acquisitions, private debt and equity investments, derivatives, and structured transactions. It also advises its clients on a variety of regulatory, compliance, and governance issues.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Chair of Crowell & Moring, Philip T. Inglima, said, “We have been focused on strategically expanding our financial services industry practice. Kibbe & Orbe is recognized for its excellence and innovation by sophisticated blue-chip clients in the global financial markets, so adding these superb lawyers to our team is an extraordinary opportunity. They have established a sterling reputation over the past 30 years for their experience handling complex – and often novel – transactional, regulatory, compliance, and governance matters. They are viewed as a leader internationally for their work in the distressed debt industry and are sought out by corporate clients for their knowledge of increasingly sophisticated financial products and the rapidly changing global regulatory environment in which they are operating.”

Jennifer Grady, Kibbe & Orbe’s managing partner, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to join forces with a firm that is as committed to diversity, collegiality, and professional excellence as we are. The legal needs of our clients are evolving, particularly as a result of the growing complexity of investment strategies and structures, and the rapid adoption of new technologies developed for the financial markets. We believe that Crowell & Moring offers the ideal platform with its broad spectrum of complementary practices, government-facing experience, and financial services industry knowledge. We’re certain our clients will find the firm’s recognized capabilities in areas like anti-corruption, AML/sanctions, financial litigation, fintech, cybersecurity/data privacy, securities enforcement, and white collar and investigations to be of tremendous value.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More