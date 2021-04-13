Photo Credits: Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray Strengthens Asset Management Practice in New York

Bryan Hunkele, a leading private funds lawyer, has joined Ropes & Gray’s Asset Management Practice as a partner in the firm’s New York office. The addition will boost Ropes & Gray’s sponsor and managed-side offerings. Bryan joins the firm from Fried Frank, where he was a partner in the firm’s New York office.

Bryan advises private equity sponsors in the formation, structuring, and ongoing operation of closed-end funds and alternative investment vehicles. He is known for advising clients in the buyout, credit, energy, growth, impact, infrastructure, life sciences, real estate, and venture capital sectors across North America, Europe, and Asia. He also represents large, institutional sponsors, and alternative investment managers in the structuring and syndication of co-investment opportunities. Recently, he assisted a leading asset manager in raising three funds, each with a distinct continental focus and totaling US$20 billion.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Bryan joined Fried Frank as an Associate in 2016 and was made a partner in the firm’s New York office in March 2019. Prior to joining Fried Frank, he worked at Sullivan & Worcester LLP. He completed his JD from the School of Law at Columbia University.

Bryan Chegwidden, Global Head of Ropes & Gray’s Asset Management Group, said, “Bryan Hunkele has seen and handled just about every type of complex sponsor side private fund issue. He is a fantastic fit for Ropes & Gray’s leading asset management practice. His skills reinforce that our global private funds sponsor team is the counsel of choice for prestigious buyout fund sponsors, and asset managers.”

Bryan Hunkele said, “Ropes & Gray is the best in the private funds space and has an exceptional collection of extraordinary PE fund lawyers. I am proud and excited to be joining the team.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More