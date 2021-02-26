Legal News

Greenberg Traurig Strengthens International Trade Practice With Two New Hires
Greenberg Traurig has appointed Matther L. Kanna as a shareholder and Friederike S. Görgens as of counsel in the firm’s international trade practice. The new additions will join the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Both the attorneys have previously worked at Arent Fox LLP, where Kanna was as a partner and Görgens was a senior associate in the firm’s international trade group.

In a joint statement, Kanna and Görgens said, “When the experience and platform are there, clients can be confident that their legal needs will be addressed no matter where their business takes them. Greenberg Traurig’s global platform is a critical resource for our clients and was a key reason for joining the firm. As clients expand their products and services across the globe, they need a team that includes experience in tax, real estate, commercial litigation, at a very high level, and many times with local market experts, all delivered seamlessly within a collaborative culture. This is Greenberg Traurig.”

  
Kanna’s practice focuses on international movement of goods, including trade litigation and regulatory actions before the U.S. International Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. federal courts, dispute resolution panels constituted under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and the World Trade Organization (WTO). He also represents U.S. domestic industries and foreign companies in anti-dumping and countervailing duty proceedings.


Görgens counsels companies and foreign governments on market access issues, antidumping and countervailing duty investigations, global trade strategies, regulatory requirements, supply chain structures, customs issues, import compliance, and enforcement actions. She specializes in German-American trade practice and assists German companies with international trade issues relating to the U.S. market.


Ernest L. Greer, Co-President at Greenberg Traurig said, “Step by step we are making additions to continue to build on premier practices that dominate a sector or market. We are fortunate that these experienced Trade attorneys have found a new home at Greenberg Traurig. Particularly important for our clients is the synergy between Matt and Friederike’s experience and our expanding multidisciplinary team of lawyers and governmental affairs professionals in Washington, D.C.”

