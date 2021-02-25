Breaking News

King & Spalding Launches New Practice Area
Photo Courtesy: King & Spalding

King & Spalding has launched its Global Human Capital & Compliance Practice. The new practice area will enable the firm to extend its legal services for assisting clients with complex workplace issues, both in the United States and across other global markets.


The new practice area will offer fully-integrated legal services to clients including global HR compliance support covering material risk management and brand impacting issues (remote work, employee benefits, privacy, safety, diversity and inclusion, etc.), conducting sensitive workplace investigations, and support through all stages of complex employment- related litigation. The firm aims to provide a centralized and coordinated approach to deal with strategic, risk, compliance, and management challenges and issues concerning human capital.

  
The new Global Human Capital & Compliance Practice will be headed by Darren Gardner, a partner at King & Spalding specializing in international employment law. Prior to joining King & Spalding, Darren served as the chair of International Practice Group at Seyfarth Shaw LLP. The team onboard the new practice area has experience in handling multi-jurisdictional workforce strategic, transactional and compliance-related projects across 160 countries.


Darren Gardner, Head of the Global Capital & Compliance Practice, said, “Multinational companies operate as coordinated global brands, and not a collection of different individual employers from different countries. Our team partners with our clients to develop and implement consistent, practical legal solutions to address the business challenges that impact their workforce in the U.S. and across the globe. We understand the premium our clients place on good corporate citizenship. At the same time, we appreciate the commercial realities of operating a global business and help them manage their risk around the world. And, if something goes wrong, we are there to defend them.”


Robert Hays, Chairman at King & Spalding, said, “Managing a global workforce has never been more complex or important for our multinational clients. Darren is renowned as a preeminent advisor in this rapidly evolving area. Under his leadership, this new practice brings together talent and experience from across King & Spalding to offer clients a coordinated approach to managing their transactional, strategic, regulatory and compliance workplace issues around the world.”

