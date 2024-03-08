Legal News

Music Executive Files Legal Malpractice Lawsuit Against Greenberg Traurig and Joel Katz
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Michael Flynn, a former music executive for major labels such as Sony Music’s Epic Records and Universal Music’s Capitol Records, has initiated a legal battle against prominent U.S. law firm Greenberg Traurig and Joel Katz, a former shareholder and long-serving advisor in the recording industry. Flynn accuses them of mishandling contract negotiations for a position at Warner Music Group, alleging that Katz and current Greenberg Traurig shareholder Duane Sitar manipulated their roles to favor Warner’s interests over his own.

Allegations of Breach of Trust and Employment Interference

In a lawsuit filed in Fulton County, Georgia, Superior Court, Flynn asserts that Katz and Sitar facilitated Warner’s withdrawal from an employment commitment made to him. He claims they assisted Warner in concocting excuses to renege on their promise, purportedly to avoid legal repercussions from a competitor who stood to lose a valuable executive. According to Flynn’s complaint, Katz and Sitar prioritized Warner’s interests, undermining Flynn’s employment prospects and financial well-being.

Legal Response and Previous Litigation

Responding to Flynn’s lawsuit, a spokesperson for Greenberg Traurig and Sitar dismissed the claims as baseless, citing a prior dismissal of similar allegations. Joel Katz, however, has yet to provide a statement on the matter. This legal dispute follows an earlier lawsuit filed by Flynn against Warner and its executives in Los Angeles County Superior Court, which was settled in January 2023, though the terms remain undisclosed.

  
What
Where


Katz’s Background and Past Controversy

Joel Katz, a founding figure in Greenberg Traurig’s global entertainment and media practice, has faced scrutiny in the past. He previously served as general counsel to the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, where he was embroiled in controversy following allegations of inappropriate behavior by Deborah Dugan, the Academy’s former president and CEO. Katz vehemently denied these allegations and subsequently left Greenberg Traurig in 2021 to join Barnes & Thornburg.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trademark Paralegal

USA-MI-Detroit

Perform high quality, billable work Correspond with foreign associates regarding searching, filing, ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Judge Denies Authors’ Request to Block OpenAI Defense in Copyright Infringement Cases
Legal News

Federal Judge Denies Authors’ Request to Block OpenAI Defense in Copyright Infringement Cases
U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings
Legal News

U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings
Massachusetts Air National Guard Member Pleads Guilty to Serious Security Breach
Legal News

Massachusetts Air National Guard Member Pleads Guilty to Serious Security Breach
JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Terminate $3.8 Billion Merger Deal
Legal News

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Terminate $3.8 Billion Merger Deal
Alabama Lawmakers Rush to Protect In Vitro Fertilization Services
Legal News

Alabama Lawmakers Rush to Protect In Vitro Fertilization Services
Missouri Student Loan Agency Faces Legal Firestorm Amid Allegations of Mismanagement
Breaking News

Missouri Student Loan Agency Faces Legal Firestorm Amid Allegations of Mismanagement
Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Law Students

Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Legal News

Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
Legal News

Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
E-Discovery Rules Challenged by Emerging Technologies and Legal Precedents
Legal Technology News

E-Discovery Rules Challenged by Emerging Technologies and Legal Precedents

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top