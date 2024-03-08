Music Executive Files Legal Malpractice Lawsuit Against Greenberg Traurig and Joel Katz

Michael Flynn, a former music executive for major labels such as Sony Music’s Epic Records and Universal Music’s Capitol Records, has initiated a legal battle against prominent U.S. law firm Greenberg Traurig and Joel Katz, a former shareholder and long-serving advisor in the recording industry. Flynn accuses them of mishandling contract negotiations for a position at Warner Music Group, alleging that Katz and current Greenberg Traurig shareholder Duane Sitar manipulated their roles to favor Warner’s interests over his own.

Allegations of Breach of Trust and Employment Interference

In a lawsuit filed in Fulton County, Georgia, Superior Court, Flynn asserts that Katz and Sitar facilitated Warner’s withdrawal from an employment commitment made to him. He claims they assisted Warner in concocting excuses to renege on their promise, purportedly to avoid legal repercussions from a competitor who stood to lose a valuable executive. According to Flynn’s complaint, Katz and Sitar prioritized Warner’s interests, undermining Flynn’s employment prospects and financial well-being.

Legal Response and Previous Litigation

Responding to Flynn’s lawsuit, a spokesperson for Greenberg Traurig and Sitar dismissed the claims as baseless, citing a prior dismissal of similar allegations. Joel Katz, however, has yet to provide a statement on the matter. This legal dispute follows an earlier lawsuit filed by Flynn against Warner and its executives in Los Angeles County Superior Court, which was settled in January 2023, though the terms remain undisclosed.

Katz’s Background and Past Controversy

Joel Katz, a founding figure in Greenberg Traurig’s global entertainment and media practice, has faced scrutiny in the past. He previously served as general counsel to the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, where he was embroiled in controversy following allegations of inappropriate behavior by Deborah Dugan, the Academy’s former president and CEO. Katz vehemently denied these allegations and subsequently left Greenberg Traurig in 2021 to join Barnes & Thornburg.

