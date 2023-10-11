Legal News

US Law Firms in Tel Aviv Adapt to Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
Firms Prioritize Safety and Solidarity During Turbulent Times

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has prompted US law firms with a presence in Tel Aviv to adjust their working arrangements, prioritizing the safety of their attorneys and staff members. As the crisis unfolds, Greenberg Traurig and Sullivan & Worcester have decided to transition their employees to remote work setups.

Greenberg Traurig and Sullivan & Worcester Transition to Remote Work

With 33 employees in Tel Aviv, Greenberg Traurig has successfully moved its entire workforce to remote work. A spokesperson for the firm confirmed this development, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring the safety of their staff. Similarly, Sullivan & Worcester, boasting 17 attorneys in Tel Aviv, has directed its lawyers and staff to avoid going to the office, opting for remote work arrangements.

  
A Stand of Solidarity

The Greenberg Traurig spokesperson expressed solidarity with the countless innocent victims who have suffered due to the ongoing conflict, condemning it as a “terrorist attack.”

Escalation of Conflict

The conflict escalated on October 7th when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in southern Israel, unleashing a barrage of rockets and reportedly taking numerous hostages. The death toll has surpassed 1,100 casualties as the fighting extended into its third day and reached the heart of Tel Aviv.

Law Firms in Tel Aviv Respond

Greenberg Traurig made history in 2012 by becoming the first major US law firm to open an office in Tel Aviv. Later, in November 2022, they expanded their presence by incorporating a five-lawyer Israeli corporate team into their Tel Aviv and New York offices.

Other prominent law firms with a foothold in Tel Aviv, such as Latham & Watkins, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, and Honigman, took a cautious approach during these turbulent times. Their response to the situation and office plans remained unclear as they did not immediately comment on their strategies.



US Corporations Also Take Precautions

It’s not only law firms adjusting to the evolving situation in Israel. Financial giants like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, each employing hundreds of staff members in the country, have directed their employees to work from home for the foreseeable future. This shift prioritizes the well-being of their workforce as they navigate the challenges presented by the ongoing conflict.

