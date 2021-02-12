Legal News

Lewis Brisbois Announces 35 Partnership Promotions
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, an AmLaw 100 law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California has promoted 35 of its associates to the 2021 partner class. The newly promoted partners come from diverse backgrounds and include 15 women, taking the total percentage of female partners at the firm to 33%. After these latest promotions, the firm now has a total of 933 partners in its 53 offices across the nation. The newly appointed partners represent 18 different offices and nine practice areas including Healthcare, Product Liability, Life Sciences, and General Liability.

These are the newly elected partners at Lewis Brisbois:

  
What
Where


New York, NY

  • Megan Boyar (General Liability)
  • Shawn Choudhury (General Liability)
  • Jennifer Elson (General Liability)
  • Toni N. Guarino (General Liability)
  • Frederick McRoberts (General Liability)
  • Bindu Nair (General Liability)
  • Michael B. Rothenberg (General Liability)
  • Stephanie M. Thomas (General Liability)

Los Angeles, CA

  • Kandice Canchan (Labor & Employment)
  • John D. Schumacher (Healthcare)
  • Hediyeh Mohajerjasbi (Workers’ Compensation)
  • Christopher M. Sargoy (Products Liability)

Minneapolis, MN

  • David J. Carrier (Products Liability)

San Francisco, CA

  • Rowena P. Lizin (General Liability)

Tampa, FL



  • Jennifer Brower (General Liability)
  • Taylor Mcknight (General Liability)

Cleveland, OH

  • Joseph Fiorello (General Liability)
  • Ryan R. Saunders (Healthcare)

Chicago, IL

  • Jordan W. LaClair (General Liability)
  • Thomas M. Wolf (Professional Liability)

Newark, NJ

  • S. Christopher Martino (Healthcare)

San Bernardino, CA

  • Traci Whaley Patino (General Liability)

Las Vegas, NV

  • Joel Reeves (Workers’ Compensation)

Atlanta, GA

  • Michael Sierra (General Liability)

Orange County, CA

  • Dane H. Taylor (Construction)

Dallas, TX

  • Amber R. Pickett (Healthcare)

Denver, CO

  • Arthur Biller (Business Practices)
  • Kayla D. Dreyer (Labor & Employment)

San Diego, CA

  • Whitney J. Betts (Healthcare)

Phoenix, AZ

  • Tophas Anderson IV (Healthcare)
  • Andrew Bell (General Liability)
  • Jack Pemberton (General Liability)

Philadelphia, PA

  • Carmalena Del Pizzo (Products Liability)
  • David A. Yavil (Life Sciences)

Portland, OR

  • Tessan Wess (General Liability & Professional Liability)

Jana I. Lubert, Managing Partner at the firm’s Los Angeles Office, said, “On behalf of the Management Committee, I congratulate these outstanding attorneys on their achievement. They have demonstrated an exceptional level of dedication to Lewis Brisbois and to our clients, especially during this difficult past year. I am particularly proud of the diversity that exists across this group.”

Rima M. Badawiya, Chief Diversity Partner at the firm, said, “This group of exceptional attorneys, who have been promoted based upon their extraordinary performance, represents the diversity that exists throughout Lewis Brisbois and our commitment to advancing those who achieve at the highest level.”

