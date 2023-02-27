Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company to Los Angeles County’s ban on sales of flavored tobacco products. The tobacco company had argued that only the federal government, not state or local governments, had the legal authority to regulate tobacco products. However, the court upheld the lower court’s decision to uphold the ban, which includes menthol cigarettes and vape juice, that took effect in 2020. R.J. Reynolds is part of British American Tobacco.

The ban on flavored tobacco products, especially e-cigarettes, has been scrutinized recently as critics have said they appeal to youth. Concerns have arisen about a rise in e-cigarette and tobacco use by teenagers, leading to policies aimed at curbing sales of these products. California became the second state to ban all flavored tobacco product sales after Massachusetts in 2019. Several other states have restricted flavored vaping products, and several municipalities have adopted their bans.

The local ban in Los Angeles was signed into law by then-Mayor Eric Garcetti in June 2020, a move hailed by medical groups, including the American Lung Association, which called it a “tremendous step in public health.” However, R.J. Reynolds argued that the local ban was illegal, claiming that only the federal government could regulate tobacco products.

  
What
Where


Last year, a three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Los Angeles ban on a 2-1 vote. The panel found that the industry was misreading the 2009 law that gave the FDA sole authority to develop and enforce “tobacco product standards,” noting that this means the agency has exclusive power to regulate the production and marketing of tobacco products, not retail sales.

R.J. Reynolds also challenged the statewide ban on flavored tobacco products in California, but the Supreme Court allowed it to go into effect in December. Governor Gavin Newsom signed that ban into law in 2020, and voters upheld it in a 2022 ballot initiative. Nearly two-thirds of voters approved the sales ban.

Last year, the FDA sought to pull all of leading e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc’s products off the market, citing concerns about a rise in e-cigarette and tobacco use by teens. However, that decision is on hold while the company challenges it. In 2022, the FDA released a long-awaited proposal to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the United States, but it is expected to take years to implement.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The legal battle over flavored tobacco products is far from over. While the Supreme Court has upheld bans in California and Los Angeles, further challenges may be ahead. The tobacco industry has already proven to be a formidable opponent, gathering enough signatures to put a ballot initiative before voters in California to halt the statewide ban. Nevertheless, the bans remain in effect for now, and public health advocates hope they will help reduce the use of flavored tobacco products and protect young people from the harms of addiction.



REFERENCES:

U.S. Supreme Court snuffs company challenge to Los Angeles flavored-tobacco ban

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate

USA-CA-Laguna Beach

Nationally recognized Customs and International Trade Law Firm is seeking to fill entry level a...

Apply now

Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Nationally recognized Customs and International Trade Law Firm is seeking to fill entry level a...

Apply now

Legal Counsel

USA-MT-Helena

This is a diverse practice that offers incredible opportunities to gain experience in many fields of...

Apply now

Medicaid Fraud Lawyer

USA-MT-Helena

This Medicaid Fraud Lawyer position is responsible for handling all issues associated with...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
148
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
68
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer apollo
73
Legal News

Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
125
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
82
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
56
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
49
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
51
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful” shameful
53
Lawyers

Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful”
Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits admission test
46
Law Students

Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits

Legal Career Resources

February 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Miller & Chevalier Chartered

Miller & Chevalier Chartered: A Positive Approach to Motivation and Management In the world of law, finding the right environment can be crucial to success. In this article, we will explore Miller & Chevalier Chartered, a small boutique law firm […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top