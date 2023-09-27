Accused Los Angeles Man Sends Threatening Emails to New Jersey Judges and Officials

Introduction

In a troubling case that underscores the far-reaching consequences of online communication, a Los Angeles resident, Jonathan Lipman, has been indicted in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. He is accused of sending hundreds of threatening messages to New Jersey judges and officials, including a chilling image of a shotgun accompanied by a winking emoticon. The charges stem from Lipman’s alleged retaliation against the legal system in response to a protective order imposed on him after he made threats on Facebook. This article delves into the details of this case, highlighting the potential legal ramifications of internet speech.

Lipman’s Troubles Begin with Facebook Threats

Jonathan Lipman’s legal troubles began when he posted what were deemed as threatening comments on the Lacey Township, New Jersey police department’s Facebook page. This incident prompted a municipal judge to issue an extreme risk protection order, preventing Lipman from possessing firearms. In response, the Los Angeles Police Department executed the order by searching for Lipman’s residence. Little did they know that this would lead to disturbing events.

Months of Harassing Emails Follow

Following the execution of the extreme risk protection order, Lipman allegedly embarked on a campaign of harassment through email. These menacing emails were directed at various New Jersey officials, including New Jersey Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill, who had imposed the protective order. In these messages, Lipman expressed his wishes for her demise and even attached a photograph of a shotgun. The email’s subject provocatively asked, “Is a photo illegal?” The body of the email contained nothing more than a winking emoticon, as detailed in the complaint.

Legal Consequences of Interstate Threats

Jonathan Lipman now faces charges under 18 U.S.C. Â§ 875 (c), a federal provision that criminalizes threats made over interstate communication. This case is a stark reminder that messages sent across vast distances through the internet can still have profound legal implications. Lipman’s situation demonstrates how an individual’s actions, even thousands of miles away, can result in legal proceedings in a different state.

Conclusion

Jonathan Lipman’s indictment in the United States District Court for the Central District of California sheds light on the potential consequences of online threats and harassment. His alleged actions, including sending threatening messages and disturbing images to New Jersey officials, have landed him in a federal courtroom. This case underscores the need for vigilance and enforcing laws regulating online conduct, even when individuals attempt to evade accountability by crossing state lines.

