Davis Wright Tremaine Expands Employment Practice with Acquisition of Key Talent from Morrison & Foerster

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its employment law capabilities, Davis Wright Tremaine, a prominent U.S. law firm, has announced the addition of two esteemed practice leaders from Morrison & Foerster. Tritia Murata and David Zins, renowned for their extensive experience in defending against employee class actions, have joined Davis Wright’s Los Angeles office as partners.

New Additions to Davis Wright Tremaine

Bringing with them a wealth of expertise, Murata and Zins previously co-led Morrison & Foerster’s highly regarded wage and hour class-action practice. Murata, in addition, held the position of co-chair of the firm’s esteemed global employment and labor group. Their impressive track record includes representing a diverse array of clients, including notable entities such as JBS, Staples, Kroger, and the California Grocers Association, as evidenced by federal court records.

Client Transition and Growth Plans

While Murata acknowledged that several clients would be transitioning with them to Davis Wright, she refrained from disclosing specific names. However, she did hint at the overlap between their existing client base and that of Davis Wright. With nearly 100 lawyers dedicated to its employment practice, including 28 in Los Angeles, Davis Wright expressed its intent to further expand its footprint in California and strengthen its litigator ranks.

Statement from Davis Wright Tremaine

Julie Capell, Partner-in-Charge of Davis Wright’s Los Angeles office, expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Murata and Zins, asserting that their arrival elevates the firm’s already robust employment presence in California to new heights.

Response from Morrison & Foerster

In response to the departure of Murata and Zins, a spokesperson from Morrison & Foerster extended well wishes to the departing colleagues, signaling an amicable parting of ways.

By strategically augmenting its talent pool, Davis Wright Tremaine aims to fortify its position as a leading provider of employment law services, poised to meet the evolving needs of its clients in an ever-changing legal landscape.

