Armstrong Teasdale Opens Office in London, Acquires London Law Firm

Armstrong Teasdale, an AmLaw 200 law firm has launched itself in London through the acquisition of Kerman & Co., a London-based law firm. With this acquisition, the firm has added over 50 lawyers to its team, taking the total lawyer count to over 340 globally. The firm will take up Kerman & Co.’s existing office space in London.

The team from Kerman & Co. brings expertise across a range of complementary practice areas including corporate law, mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, intellectual property, employment, and immigration. The firm has also been ranked by the Legal 500 UK 2021 as one of the leading law firms in the UK across certain practice areas.

In the last two and a half years, Armstrong Teasdale has added eight new offices globally, including the latest London acquisition. The firm entered the Delaware legal market in January 2021 by opening a new office in the region.

Daniel O’ Connell, Managing Partner at Kerman & Co. said, “We are excited about the opportunity to chart a new path for the firm in London, as well as broaden the offerings we can provide to clients internationally.” He added, “As you would imagine, this is not an opportunity taken lightly and it has been carefully considered over a period of time. We are very much looking forward to further developing our London office, whilst building a strong bridge into Europe under the Armstrong Teasdale brand.”

David Braswell, Managing Partner at Armstrong Teasdale said, “We have long served clients around the world, and now we’re in a position to take advantage of tremendous growth opportunities in London. This move clearly aligns with the strategic goals we set forth to carry the firm into the future, and I am consistently impressed by our team and the progress that has been made to-date. I look forward to adding Kerman’s well-rounded experience to our firm, and progressing forward as one in 2021 and beyond.”

