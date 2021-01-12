Law Students

Over 150 Law School Deans Express Concern About Capitol Attack

In a joint statement, law school deans from more than 150 law schools across the country have expressed their strong concern over the violent attack on the Capitol. Previously, leaders and politicians from around the world expressed their condemnation of the incitement of violence by an armed mob of Trump supporters. 

Calling the attack as an assault on the nation’s democracy and the rule of law, the statement terms the protests as ‘an effort to disrupt the certification of a free and fair election.’ The statement notes that the incident caused loss of lives, desecrated of the seat of democracy and shamed the country.

The statement also expresses strong concerns over the involvement of many big names in challenging the election results. Calling it as a betrayal of the values of the legal profession, the statement notes that the claims that challenged the outcome of the election were not supported by either facts or evidence. It highlights that lawyers must demonstrate respect for the values of the legal profession and emphasizes that when lawyers pursue legal action, they must do so in good faith, grounded in facts and evidence. Recently, two BigLaw partners, Cleta Mitchell and Alex Kauffman resigned from their law firm partnership after their names surfaced publicly for their participation in the controversial Trump Georgia calls.  Mitchell was a partner at Foley & Larder and Kauffman was a partner at Fox Rothschild.

  
Calling the incident as a moment of reflection for legal educators and members of the legal profession, the statement calls for sustained and joint efforts from members of the legal community.  It underlines the need to train the next generation of lawyers to uphold the core values of the legal profession and to sustain the rule of law.

While the statement makes it clear that the law deans do not use their position to advance any particular political view, it does call the current moment as one where their obligations demand that they speak up to defend the fundamental commitments to their profession and to support the rule of law.

Commenting on the recent attacks, Yale Law School’s Dean, Heather K. Gerken said, “I am deeply distressed by the grave concerns raised about the role of lawyers in recent events, including some who have graduated from the Law School. It is not my role as dean to comment on individual proceedings against specific graduates, but I support efforts to hold accountable any lawyer — from any law school — who fails to uphold the duties of our profession.”

Clearly, the joint statement and the views of Gerken show the serious disappointment felt by the legal fraternity over the involvement of certain lawyers in the continued legal challenges to the election results. The full list of signatories to the joint statement can be accessed here:

https://law.yale.edu/yls-today/news/message-dean-gerken-joint-deans-statement-released-today



Previously, law professors from law schools across the country issued a joint statement calling for immediate action against President Trump and suggested his removal. The statement said, “Donald Trump’s refusal to abide by the judgment of the American people has sabotaged a peaceful transfer of power from his Administration to that of President-Elect Biden. Donald Trump has violated his Oath to faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States” and to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.”

The statement calls on the United States Congress Vice President Mike Pence, and the Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment Act and begin the impeachment process to remove President Donald J. Trump from office immediately.

The full list of law professors who were signatory to the joint statement can be accessed here: https://www.acslaw.org/inbrief/statement-of-law-professors-calling-on-the-immediate-removal-of-trump-from-office/

