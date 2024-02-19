Supreme Court to Weigh New Mexico Official’s Disqualification Under 14th Amendment

In the wake of the recent oral arguments concerning the historic case of former President Trump’s disqualification under the 14th Amendmentâ€™s insurrection clause, the Supreme Court now faces another significant decision. Scheduled for consideration this week is the case of a New Mexico county commissioner involved in the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Couy Griffin’s Appeal: A Parallel to Trump’s Legal Battle

Couy Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump, found himself ousted from office by a state judge after being found guilty of breaching a restricted area during the Capitol riot. In a parallel legal move to Trump’s case, Griffin is fervently urging the Supreme Court to hear his appeal, which coincides with the court’s deliberations on Trump’s eligibility.

14th Amendment’s Insurrection Clause: Historical Relevance Resurfaces

Originally crafted to prevent ex-Confederates from reclaiming power post-Civil War, the 14th Amendment’s Insurrection Clause has gained newfound attention in the aftermath of the Capitol attack. While Trump’s case has drawn significant attention, Griffin’s situation underscores the broader application of this provision to public officials involved in rebellious acts.

Legal Challenges and Their Outcomes

Efforts to disqualify public officials under the 14th Amendment have faced mixed resultsâ€”challenges against figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs saw varying outcomes, with some cases dismissed and others still pending. Trump, meanwhile, has encountered numerous lawsuits, with only Colorado and Maine moving to exclude him from their Republican primary ballots, pending the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Griffin’s Disqualification: Legal Proceedings and Pending Supreme Court Decision

Griffin’s disqualification occurred swiftly following a challenge from New Mexico voters, preceding his guilty verdict in the criminal case related to January 6. His appeal to the Supreme Court contends that his actions didn’t constitute insurrection, but rather a riot or civil disturbance, challenging the grounds for his disqualification.

Supreme Court’s Conundrum: Balancing Trump and Griffin Cases

As the Supreme Court grapples with Trump’s case, Griffin’s appeal presents an additional layer of complexity. Justices must navigate whether to address Griffin’s disqualification alongside Trump’s, particularly regarding the authority of states to enforce the 14th Amendment against state-level officials.

Jurisdictional Debate and Call for Action

Beyond the substantive legal issues, a debate over the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction in Griffin’s case has emerged. Plaintiffs argue against the court’s power to review the disqualification, emphasizing its meritlessness. However, both sides advocate for swift action from the Supreme Court, urging a resolution independent of Trump’s case.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court faces a critical juncture in considering the disqualification of public officials under the 14th Amendment, with Griffin’s appeal adding complexity to an already intricate legal landscape.

