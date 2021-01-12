Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs: First African American Woman Appointed to Global Board
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Squire Patton Boggs, a leading global law firm, announced the addition of two new members to its 12-person global board. Highlighting the firm’s commitment to inclusion and diversity, the firm named Alethia Nancoo and Ken Kurosu as the latest members of its global board. With this, Nancoo becomes the first African-American woman to take a seat the firm’s global board.

Nancoo is a partner at the firm’s Washington DC office. She also serves as the co-chair to the firm’s global inclusion and diversity committee. Her practice focuses on public, private and project debt finance with industry focus capital markets, infrastructure construction, airports and other construction areas. She has also been a part of all phases of P3 and special and general obligation bond financings. Her clients include public and private issuers, non-profit organizations and investment banking institutions in the US and Caribbean.

Some of the noteworthy projects in her portfolio include the Nassau International Airport, Miami International Airport and San Francisco International Airport. In 2020, she was awarded with the Minority Business Leader Award by the Washington Business Journal. Her parents are first generation Americans and she is a graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School. She joined Squire Patton Boggs from Edwards Wildman Palmer in 2013. Before Edwards, she worked at Hogan Lovells for 15 years, including seven years as a partner.

  
What
Where


Nancoo is joined by Ken Kurosu, who is the managing partner at SPB’s Tokyo office and also the Asia Practice Coordinator. His practice concentrates on project finance, infrastructure, mergers and acquisitions and related corporate and commercial law matters with a special focus on energy, aviation, telecommunications and chemicals. Raised in Japan, Ken has also worked at the firm’s Los Angeles and Hong Kong offices.

Kurosu has been consistently named by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific as Japan’s leading lawyer for corporate mergers and acquisitions matters. He has also been named as one of the “Hot 100” lawyers by Asia Legal Business magazine. Kurosu is a graduate from The University of Washington School of Law and is also admitted to the State Bar of California.

Squire Patton Boggs’s global CEO and chair, Mark Ruehlmann said, “As the firm has grown over the years, we have been fortunate to have an historically strong and diverse board as a key component of our overall governance structure in place to effectively guide the strategic direction of the organization. We continue that tradition with the appointments of Ken and Alethia. They both are respected leaders and exceptional practitioners with a global outlook that reflects the reach of our firm.” The firm has consistently expressed its commitment to a diverse leadership.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Last month, Norton Rose Fullbright appointed its Houston based partner Shauna Clark as the firm’s US and global chair. With this, she became the first African-American woman to hold either post. Clark heads the firm’s US Employment and Labor Team.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

DEFENSE PARALEGAL

USA-GA-Atlanta

DEFENSE experienced litigation paralegal needed to support a partner and associates located in the G...

Apply now

Estate Administration Attorney - Segment Leader

USA-PA-Wexford

Our growing law firm has an immediate need for an experienced attorney in the area of estate plannin...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Paralegal

USA-GA-Atlanta

Downtown Insurance Defense Law Firm seeks Civil Litigation paralegal with 3-5 years of insurance def...

Apply now

ADA Compliance Officer

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Personnel Commission of the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) is currently recruiti...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attor...

Apply Now

Plaintiff First Party Property Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Plantation

Plantation office of our client seeks a plaintiff first party property associate attorney with 2+ ye...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Predictions for the 2021 Legal Market: Insights from BCG Attorney Search
5
Legal Career Resources

Predictions for the 2021 Legal Market: Insights from BCG Attorney Search
Littler Mendelson Expands European Footprint, Opens Office in Dublin
55
Breaking News

Littler Mendelson Expands European Footprint, Opens Office in Dublin
Squire Patton Boggs: First African American Woman Appointed to Global Board
29
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs: First African American Woman Appointed to Global Board
Over 150 Law School Deans Express Concern About Capitol Attack
50
Law Students

Over 150 Law School Deans Express Concern About Capitol Attack

Legal Career Resources

January 15, 2021 Predictions for the 2021 Legal Market: Insights from BCG Attorney Search

The Covid-19 pandemic forced companies around the world to adapt to new methods of working. Businesses across industries reimagined new ways of working and migrated to options that they never envisioned. The legal industry was no exception. Seen as one […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top