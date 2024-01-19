Legal News

Trump Urges Supreme Court Reversal of Colorado Decision
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former President Donald Trump is seeking to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that removed him from the state’s ballot for the 2024 presidential election. In a brief submitted by Trump’s attorneys to the US Supreme Court, they argue that the state court’s ruling was in error and unprecedented. Here are the key points:

Trump’s Legal Argument

Trump’s attorneys contend that the Colorado Supreme Court wrongly applied Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, claiming that as a former president, Trump is not an ‘officer of the United States’ under the Constitution. They further assert that even if Section 3 applied, Trump did not engage in conduct that qualifies as ‘insurrection’ on January 6, 2021.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Potential Chaos and Bedlam

According to Trump’s legal team, upholding the Colorado decision could lead to chaos and bedlam if other state courts follow suit, excluding Trump from their ballots. They argue that this would have far-reaching consequences for the electoral process and potentially impact the Republican presidential nominee’s candidacy.

US Supreme Court’s Involvement

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear Trump’s appeal, accepting the case brought forward by the former president. The court is simultaneously dealing with other matters that could impact the federal criminal case against Trump. The Colorado ruling is on hold pending the US Supreme Court’s resolution.

House Speaker and GOP Support

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and numerous GOP lawmakers have expressed their support for Trump in a friend-of-the-court brief. They argue that the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision infringes on Congress’ power by enforcing the ‘insurrectionist ban’ without proper authorization. The Republicans fear that this ruling could encourage state officials to label political opponents as insurrectionists, urging the Supreme Court to overturn the decision.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

GOP Secretaries of State’s Concerns

A group of GOP secretaries of state from various states, including Missouri, Alabama, and Ohio, submitted a brief urging the court to prevent disqualification of candidates based on Section 3. They express concerns about potential abuse if partisan elected officials can make unreviewable disqualification decisions without constitutional protections.



National Implications

The outcome of this case extends beyond Colorado, as Trump has been removed from the ballot in Colorado and Maine. Judges across the country are closely monitoring this case, with the Oregon Supreme Court dismissing a similar case last week, advising challengers to potentially refile based on the US Supreme Court’s decision in the Colorado case.

The oral arguments for the Colorado case are scheduled for February 8, setting the stage for a significant legal battle with implications for Trump’s candidacy and the interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
Legal News

Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
Legal News

U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs
Law Students

State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs
Law School Admission Council Pilots Inclusive Program to Address Diversity Concerns Post-Harvard Decision
Law Students

Law School Admission Council Pilots Inclusive Program to Address Diversity Concerns Post-Harvard Decision
Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Charges with $249.4 Million Payment
Legal News

Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Charges with $249.4 Million Payment
Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Texas with Houston Office
Legal News

Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Texas with Houston Office
Retrial Ordered Due to Lawyer’s Repeated Sleepiness
Lawyers

Retrial Ordered Due to Lawyer’s Repeated Sleepiness
Federal Appeals Court to Revisit Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Requirements
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court to Revisit Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Requirements
Kellye Testy to Assume Leadership Role at the Association of American Law Schools
Law Students

Kellye Testy to Assume Leadership Role at the Association of American Law Schools

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top