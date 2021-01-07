Bad Lawyers

Cleta Mitchell, Conservative Attorney and Trump’s Adviser on Georgia Call Resigns
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Cleta Mitchell, a conservative attorney who was Trump’s adviser on the controversial Georgia call resigned from her partnership at Foley & Lardner. Foley & Lardner is a Milwaukee-based law firm with an attorney count of over 1,000 and a clientele consisting of many prominent and influential corporations.

She resigned as a partner from the firm’s Washington D.C.’s office after her name surfaced publicly for her involvement in the January 02 phone call between President Trump and Georgia state officials. During the call, President Trump asked Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger to find evidence from the 11,780 votes from the November 03 presidential elections to support his confuted agenda that the election results were obtained by fraud. Her presence during the call was also noted by White House Chief of Staff Mike Meadows, who said that although she is not the attorney of record, she has been an early supporter of Trump’s claims.

Mitchell can be heard on the call batting for Trump’s claims as she spoke to Raffensperger, “I think what the President is saying and what we’ve been trying to do is to say, look, the court is not acting on our petition. They haven’t even assigned a single judge, but the people of Georgia and the people of America have a right to know the answers and you have data and records that we don’t have access to. And you keep telling us and making public statements that you investigated this and, you know, nothing to see here.” The requests were rejected by Raffensperger who continuously insisted on the fact that Joe Bidden won the election and that the election results were correct. The call recording was first obtained and reported by The Washington Post.

  
What
Where


Mitchell has been an early supporter of Trump’s allegations of fraudulent elections and also played a key role in the incessant efforts made by him to challenge the legality of the elections and reverse Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. However, this is the first time that her efforts to aide Trump in his legal maneuverings were publicly disclosed after her involvement in the phone call came to light. In the past, she has served as a legal adviser for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

In 2011, she represented Trump against allegations of violation of federal election laws when he was accused of accepting illegal contributions from his business. She also advised the National Rifle Association in the 2002 Supreme Court federal finance campaign law case. In a tweet on November 10, 2020, which has been pinned on her twitter account, the former Foley Partner responded to Fox News’ Sandra Smith comments and tweeted, “Sandra Smith thinks Fox News calling the election means Biden is President. Forget that pesky Constitution…..happy to be considered a nutjob because I believe in the rule of law.”

Responding to the controversy, after Mitchell came under fire for her involvement in the call, the firm issued a statement on January 04 stating that it was aware of and concerned by Mitchell’s participation in the January 02 call. It further said that it is working to understand her involvement more thoroughly. The firm statement also said that the firm had made policy decision in November to not take on any representation of any party in relation to matters connected with the presidential election results. A day later, on Tuesday, it announced that the firm management was informed by Cleta Mitchell of her decision to resign from Foley & Lardner with immediate effect. The announcement also said that the decision was made by Mitchell keeping in mind her personal best interests and the firm’s best interests. Later, her profile was removed from the firm’s website.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Mitchell is a graduate from the University of Oklahoma College of law. She joined Foley & Larder in 2001 and was associated with the firm for two decades. While at the firm, she was a member of the firm’s Public Affairs Practice. Her practice areas included state and federal election and campaign finance laws, and lobbying, ethics and financial disclosure compliance issues. In a personal email written to her clients and friends, Mitchell confirmed her resignation from the firm and said that looking at the brazen attacks on conservatives and most especially, anyone who supports President Trump, she realizes that a large national law firm is no longer the right place for her.

Many legal experts and White House representatives took to social media to express their concern over the legality of the January 04 call by President Trump and looked at it as a potential violation of state and federal election laws.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

DEFENSE PARALEGAL

USA-GA-Atlanta

DEFENSE experienced litigation paralegal needed to support a partner and associates located in the G...

Apply now

Estate Administration Attorney - Segment Leader

USA-PA-Wexford

Our growing law firm has an immediate need for an experienced attorney in the area of estate plannin...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Paralegal

USA-GA-Atlanta

Downtown Insurance Defense Law Firm seeks Civil Litigation paralegal with 3-5 years of insurance def...

Apply now

ADA Compliance Officer

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Personnel Commission of the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) is currently recruiti...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attor...

Apply Now

Plaintiff First Party Property Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Plantation

Plantation office of our client seeks a plaintiff first party property associate attorney with 2+ ye...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Predictions for the 2021 Legal Market: Insights from BCG Attorney Search
5
Legal Career Resources

Predictions for the 2021 Legal Market: Insights from BCG Attorney Search
Littler Mendelson Expands European Footprint, Opens Office in Dublin
55
Breaking News

Littler Mendelson Expands European Footprint, Opens Office in Dublin
Squire Patton Boggs: First African American Woman Appointed to Global Board
29
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs: First African American Woman Appointed to Global Board
Over 150 Law School Deans Express Concern About Capitol Attack
50
Law Students

Over 150 Law School Deans Express Concern About Capitol Attack

Legal Career Resources

January 15, 2021 Predictions for the 2021 Legal Market: Insights from BCG Attorney Search

The Covid-19 pandemic forced companies around the world to adapt to new methods of working. Businesses across industries reimagined new ways of working and migrated to options that they never envisioned. The legal industry was no exception. Seen as one […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top