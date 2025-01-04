Law Clerks Steal the Spotlight in 2024 Lawyer of the Year Award

In a competition featuring legal heavyweights such as a renowned special counsel and a lawyer celebrated for their zealous advocacy, the 2024 Lawyer of the Year Award produced a surprising yet inspiring winner. The race, conducted by Above the Law, showcased the legal community’s brightest stars and revealed an underdog’s triumph.
A Look Back at Past Winners
Since its inception, the Lawyer of the Year award has recognized influential figures shaping the legal landscape. Here’s a snapshot of past recipients:
- 2007: Loyola 2L
- 2008: President Barack Obama
- 2009: Justice Sonia Sotomayor
- 2010: Kyle McEntee and Patrick Lynch (Law School Transparency)
- 2011: Professor Paul Campos
- 2012: Chief Justice John Roberts
- 2013: Roberta Kaplan
- 2014: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- 2015: Bryan “Law Hawk” Wilson
- 2016: Don McGahn
- 2018: Michael Avenatti
- 2019: Christopher “Eat a Bowl of Dicks” Hook
- 2020: Marc Elias
- 2021: Mathew Rosengart
- 2022: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
The 2024 Competition: Numbers That Speak
This year’s competition was decisive. The winner, Ryan Protter, a recent law school graduate and current law clerk for the New Jersey Appellate Division, secured more than 50% of the votes. Protter’s margin was significant, claiming nearly 300 more votes than the runner-up. By contrast, the second-place contender earned 26% of the total tally.
Meet the Winner: Ryan Protter
Ryan Protter’s victory reflects the power of wit, determination, and humor. Referring to himself as the “dark horse candidate” on LinkedIn, Protter joked in his self-nomination that he was “completely unqualified” for the title, adding that “far less qualified people have won far more important elections this year.” His candid approach and light-hearted self-awareness resonated with voters.
Protter’s achievement speaks volumes about the legal community’s appreciation for authenticity and a good laugh in a competitive field. Winning the Lawyer of the Year award is a testament to his ability to connect with his peers on a relatable level.
Celebrating the Runner-Up: Aliza Shatzman
Aliza Shatzman, founder and president of the Legal Accountability Project, claimed the silver medal in this year’s competition. Her contributions to federal law clerks’ transparency and accountability have been groundbreaking.
Shatzman’s crowning achievement this year was the launch of the Centralized Clerkships Database, described as a “Glassdoor for Judges.” This tool empowers prospective clerkship applicants by providing candid, inside information about judicial work environments. The database is a monumental step toward transparency and fairness in the judiciary.
Shatzman’s efforts, which required tremendous dedication and resilience, have fundamentally transformed how clerkship applicants navigate their careers. Her work has earned widespread acclaim and established her as a formidable advocate for systemic reform.
A Salute to All Finalists
The 2024 Lawyer of the Year competition featured an impressive lineup of contenders who embody excellence and innovation. While Ryan Protter and Aliza Shatzman claimed the top honors, every finalist deserves recognition for their contributions to the legal field.
Looking Ahead
As we celebrate the achievements of Protter, Shatzman, and their fellow nominees, the competition serves as a reminder of the diverse talents and perspectives shaping the legal world. Here’s to another year of groundbreaking accomplishments and inspiring stories in the profession.