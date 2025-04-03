Top Law Firms Strike Back: WilmerHale, Perkins Coie, and Jenner & Block Challenge Trump Executive Orders

Introduction: Trump Targets U.S. Law Firms

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has launched a series of executive orders aimed at U.S. law firms, specifically targeting those representing Democratic-aligned clients and promoting diversity initiatives. These actions have set off a legal and political firestorm, with three powerhouse firmsâ€”WilmerHale, Perkins Coie, and Jenner & Blockâ€”filing lawsuits to challenge what they describe as unconstitutional retaliation.

Biglaw Fights Back: The Lawsuits Begin

The first salvo came from Perkins Coie, which filed suit on March 11, marking the first legal action by a major law firm against the Trump White House in this escalating standoff. The firm alleged that Trumpâ€™s executive orders directly harmed its ability to operate, costing it clients and threatening future business. Not far behind, WilmerHale and Jenner & Block joined the fight, each filing their own lawsuits in federal court.

Meet the Legal Dream Team: Former Tesla GC, Paul Clement & More

These firms have assembled some of the legal worldâ€™s heaviest hitters:

What

Where

Search Jobs

Paul Clement , a revered conservative litigator and former U.S. Solicitor General under George W. Bush, is representing WilmerHale . Clement emphasized that the lawsuit is “critical to vindicating the First Amendment and the rule of law.”

, a revered conservative litigator and former U.S. Solicitor General under George W. Bush, is representing . Clement emphasized that the lawsuit is “critical to vindicating the First Amendment and the rule of law.” Williams & Connolly , known for its elite trial practice, is backing Perkins Coie . The 14-partner team includes Dane Butswinkas , former General Counsel at Tesla.

, known for its elite trial practice, is backing . The 14-partner team includes , former General Counsel at Tesla. Cooley LLP, representing Jenner & Block, tapped Michael Attanasio, a veteran trial lawyer who successfully defended MLB legend Roger Clemens in a high-profile PED case.

This all-star legal lineup signals just how high the stakes areâ€”not just for the firms involved, but for the broader legal industry.

Why These Lawsuits Matter: First Amendment & Due Process

The lawsuits argue that the executive orders violate core constitutional protections:

First Amendment : By retaliating against firms for the clients they represent or the policies they promote, the orders allegedly infringe on protected speech and advocacy.

: By retaliating against firms for the clients they represent or the policies they promote, the orders allegedly infringe on protected speech and advocacy. Due Process: The firms claim they were denied fair procedures before being penalizedâ€”an essential protection under the Constitution.

This fight could redefine the limits of executive power in relation to private legal advocacy.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Trump’s Executive Orders: Retaliation or Reform?

The Trump administration contends that the orders are “lawful directives” necessary to implement the Presidentâ€™s agenda and ensure legal compliance. According to the White House, the affected firms allegedly supported policies or clients that undermined federal interests.

Key components of the executive orders include:

Revoking federal contracts with firms or their clients

with firms or their clients Restricting access to federal buildings and decision-makers

to federal buildings and decision-makers Targeting diversity policies within firms as alleged political favoritism

Critics view these actions as politically motivated overreach that punish dissent.

Wall Street Firms Take a Different Path

Interestingly, not all firms chose to fight. Paul Weiss and Skadden Arps, two of Wall Streetâ€™s most influential law firms, struck backchannel deals with the White House to avoid similar targeting. In Skaddenâ€™s case, a directive was never issued, while the order against Paul Weiss was later rescinded.

Their strategy stands in contrast to the more confrontational approach of WilmerHale, Perkins Coie, and Jenner & Blockâ€”highlighting a division in Biglawâ€™s response to political pressure.

Industry Impact: Revenue, Recruitment, and Reputations at Risk

The lawsuits make clear that the executive orders are already having tangible effects:

Lost Clients : Perkins Coie stated it lost a major government contractor.

: Perkins Coie stated it lost a major government contractor. Reputational Damage : The firms argue that the orders harm their public standing and erode trust.

: The firms argue that the orders harm their public standing and erode trust. Talent Drain: Fear of political retaliation may deter future associates and lateral hires.

These impacts ripple beyond the courtroom, affecting business development, law school recruiting, and internal firm morale.

Where the Courts Stand: Judges Push Pause

So far, three federal judges have issued preliminary injunctions blocking key provisions of Trumpâ€™s executive orders while litigation continues. These early rulings suggest judicial skepticism about the constitutionality of the administrationâ€™s actions and reflect the judiciaryâ€™s role as a check on executive power.

What This Means for the Legal Profession

This clash between Biglaw and the White House has exposed a growing rift in the legal industry:

Silence from Some Firms : Many corporate firms have stayed quiet, wary of provoking retaliation.

: Many corporate firms have stayed quiet, wary of provoking retaliation. Open Resistance from Others: The American Bar Association and thousands of individual attorneys have spoken out against what they see as a fundamental threat to legal independence.

The battle lines are drawnâ€”and how this litigation unfolds could determine whether law firms can safely represent politically unpopular clients without fear of government reprisal.

Conclusion: A Fight Over the Soul of Law

As these lawsuits progress, they will test the strength of the First Amendment, the independence of the legal profession, and the resilience of the American rule of law. In a polarized political climate, the ability of lawyers to advocate freelyâ€”without fear of executive retaliationâ€”is more vital than ever.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More