Trump Targets Jenner & Block in Unprecedented Executive Order Amid Legal Retaliation Campaign

In a dramatic move on March 25, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order targeting the high-profile law firm Jenner & Block, continuing his aggressive campaign against legal organizations involved in litigation opposing his policies. The directive follows earlier executive actions against other major firms, including Perkins Coie and Paul Weiss.

The executive order suspends security clearances for Jenner & Block lawyers, blocks their access to federal buildings and officials, and restricts their ability to obtain federal contracting work.

The order, signed March 25 at the White House, suspends security clearances for Jenner & Block attorneys, restricts their access to federal buildings and officials, and limits their eligibility for federal contracting work. The justification? Jenner & Block’s representation of clients challenging Trump’s policies on immigration, transgender healthcare, and environmental issues—and its past employment of Andrew Weissmann, the former federal prosecutor who served on Robert Mueller’s special counsel team during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Why Jenner & Block Is Under Fire

Jenner & Block, a storied firm with a 100-year legacy, has long been involved in high-profile public interest and constitutional litigation. Most recently, the firm helped secure a court ruling blocking the enforcement of a Trump executive order that aimed to strip federal funding from healthcare providers offering gender-affirming care to individuals under 19.

Additionally, the firm is representing immigrant-rights groups suing to stop the Trump administration’s renewed efforts to restrict asylum rights—a key plank in the President’s broader immigration crackdown since returning to office in January 2025.

Jenner & Block is also counsel in an environmental lawsuit accusing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under Trump of unlawfully freezing grant funding. These cases, among others, appear to have placed the firm squarely in the crosshairs of the White House.

The Weissmann Connection: Fueling Trump’s Grievances

President Trump cited Jenner & Block’s past employment of Andrew Weissmann—once a top prosecutor under Robert Mueller—as a key reason for the executive action. Weissmann, who was at the firm from 2006 to 2011 and returned in 2020, has long been a target of Trump’s ire due to his central role in the Mueller investigation.

Although Weissmann has not commented on the latest developments, the executive order reflects Trump’s continued attempts to link current legal opposition to individuals and firms associated with past investigations into his conduct.

Legal Community Reacts: “Unconstitutional and Chilling”

In a statement, Jenner & Block denounced the executive order as resembling one that “has already been declared unconstitutional” in federal court. The firm vowed to defend its clients and its legal independence vigorously:

“We remain focused on serving and safeguarding our clients’ interests with the dedication, integrity, and expertise that has defined our firm for more than one hundred years and will pursue all appropriate remedies.”

Legal experts and bar associations across the country are sounding the alarm. Critics warn that the executive orders attack the core tenets of the U.S. legal system—the right of clients to secure legal representation without political interference and the duty of lawyers to provide counsel without fear of retaliation.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell temporarily blocked parts of a similar executive order targeting Perkins Coie. In her decision, Howell stated that the firm’s lawsuit against the administration was likely to succeed, describing the situation as deeply troubling for the rule of law:

“I am sure many in the legal profession are watching in horror about what Perkins Coie is going through here.”

White House Justifies Order as “Defense of American Principles”

White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf defended the President’s actions, accusing Jenner & Block of engaging in the “weaponization of the legal system against American principles and values.” The administration argues that the executive orders are necessary to prevent politically motivated lawfare from undermining governmental authority.

Yet this rationale has done little to quell concern among attorneys and constitutional scholars who see the orders as a dangerous precedent—one that could discourage firms from taking on politically sensitive cases for fear of government retaliation.

Paul Weiss Caved to Pressure—Will Jenner & Block?

Paul Weiss, one of the first firms targeted by Trump, reportedly reached an agreement with the White House to escape further sanctions. In a letter to staff, Chairman Brad Karp described the situation bluntly:

“The order could easily have destroyed our firm.”

Whether Jenner & Block will pursue a similar deal remains uncertain. The firm’s ties to high-profile Democratic administrations—employing numerous former officials from the Obama and Biden White Houses, as well as alumni from the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack—suggest it may instead choose to challenge the executive order in court.

Growing List of Targets: Immigration Lawyers Next?

Trump’s actions don’t stop at firms like Jenner & Block and Perkins Coie. On Friday, he directed the Department of Justice to explore similar sanctions against attorneys and firms who have represented immigrants or sued the federal government at any point over the past eight years. This move potentially affects dozens of the largest and most respected law firms in the country.

The American Bar Association and other legal organizations have condemned the executive orders, arguing that they could create a chilling effect on legal representation, particularly in controversial or politically charged cases.

What This Means for the Legal Profession

As Trump continues his crusade against perceived legal adversaries, law firms across the nation are grappling with a sobering question: Will representing certain clients or causes now carry political risk?

For Jenner & Block, the latest executive order is more than a policy dispute—it’s a defining moment that could shape the future of legal independence in the United States.

Whether the courts will intervene again to block these orders remains to be seen. But what’s clear is that the stakes—for law firms, the legal profession, and the rule of law—have never been higher.

