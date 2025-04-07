Lewis Brisbois Faces Ongoing Turmoil: Attorney Exodus, Leadership Shakeup, and Delayed Compensation Undermine Morale

Lewis Brisbois Can’t Shake Its Reputation for Internal Chaos

Despite efforts to stabilize its public image, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP continues to face internal challenges that have put the Am Law 100 firm under an unflattering spotlight. From an exodus of more than 100 attorneys to leadership turnover and now delayed compensation, the firm is struggling to restore confidence among its legal talent and the wider legal community.

Mass Defections and the Collapse of a Breakaway Firm

The trouble began when over 100 attorneys left Lewis Brisbois in what can only be described as a mass defection. Many of those attorneys joined a breakaway boutique firm, which has since collapsed—leaving behind not just confusion but reputational damage for both entities.

Founder Steps Down, Then Retires with Family in Tow

Shortly after the departures, founder and longtime chair Robert “Bob” Lewis—once one of the longest-serving leaders of any Am Law 100 firm—stepped down from his position. Not long after, he announced his early retirement and exited the firm alongside several family members who also held roles there. The vacuum in leadership left questions about stability, succession, and internal cohesion.

Promised Compensation Reforms Now Spark Fresh Frustration

In early 2025, the firm’s leadership promised a new era of transparency and fairness in associate compensation. In a February email, Chief Operating Officer Rich Davis assured attorneys that performance would be rewarded through a restructured bonus system. According to Davis, the firm had implemented “new processes” to better “recognize strong performance and reward deserving talent.”

This meant delaying the traditional hours-based, formulaic bonuses from the February 15 pay period to March 15. Meanwhile, merit-based salary increases and discretionary bonuses were promised by March 31.

Delays Continue as Pay Promises Fall Short

March 31 came and went, and many attorneys—ranging from associates to nonequity partners—reported not receiving their expected raises or bonuses. In a follow-up firmwide email, Davis cited “logistical challenges” as the reason for the delay. Attorneys across the country, from California to the Midwest to Florida, received the following message:

“Regrettably, the base raise and discretionary bonuses for attorneys in your office were not able to be processed in time to be reflected in the March 31st pay cycle. These amounts will be reflected in your checks for the April 15th pay cycle. The base pay increases will be retroactive to January 1, so this unfortunate delay will impact the timing of payments, but not the net amounts received.”

Despite the assurance of back pay, many attorneys remain skeptical and frustrated, especially as few have received any formal compensation memos outlining their new pay structure.

Associate Discontent Grows Amid Lack of Transparency

Inside sources at Lewis Brisbois describe the situation as chaotic. “What a disaster,” said one attorney. “Why would any recent law grad or lateral want to come to a firm that pays bonuses and raises late?” The sentiment reflects a broader concern about the firm’s ability to attract and retain legal talent in an increasingly competitive market.

For a firm already reeling from reputational hits, delays in compensation further erode trust among its legal professionals—and may undermine future recruiting efforts.

The Bigger Picture: What This Means for Biglaw Culture

While compensation delays may seem like operational hiccups, in the high-stakes world of Biglaw, they are symbolic of deeper organizational issues. Timely and transparent pay is a baseline expectation, especially at a firm of Lewis Brisbois’s stature. Any deviation from this norm not only affects morale but also signals instability to current and prospective talent.

The Lewis Brisbois situation also serves as a cautionary tale for other large law firms navigating leadership transitions, internal politics, and compensation reform. In the age of instant communication and online transparency, even minor missteps can spiral into public relations crises.

FAQs

What happened at Lewis Brisbois?

The firm has faced a series of challenges including mass attorney departures, leadership changes, and most recently, delays in issuing attorney raises and bonuses.

Why did over 100 attorneys leave the firm?

A large group of attorneys left Lewis Brisbois to form a boutique firm, which has since collapsed. The reasons include internal dissatisfaction and possible leadership conflicts.

Did the founder of Lewis Brisbois retire?

Yes, Robert “Bob” Lewis stepped down as chair and retired early, taking several family members with him.

Why are Lewis Brisbois attorneys upset about compensation?

Raises and bonuses were promised by the end of March 2025, but many attorneys have yet to receive them. The delays have caused frustration and concern about internal operations.

Will attorneys be paid retroactively?

Yes, the firm says raises will be retroactive to January 1, but that has not quelled concerns about transparency and timing.

