Workplace Misconduct in U.S. Courts: Survey Shows 8% Face Harassment or Discrimination

Alarming Results from U.S. Judiciary Workplace Survey Reveal Widespread Misconduct and Urgent Need for Reform



Introduction: A First-Ever Look Inside Courtroom Workplace Culture

In a landmark step toward transparency, the U.S. federal judiciary has released the results of its first-ever nationwide workplace survey. The 2023 survey reveals troubling insights: more than 8% of employees report experiencing harassment, discrimination, or other forms of abusive conduct in their jobs. These findings have spurred new reform proposals aimed at strengthening workplace protections across the court system.

The results underscore deep-rooted issues within the judiciary’s culture and highlight the continued fallout from the #MeToo movement, particularly within elite legal institutions previously seen as above reproach.

Key Findings from the Judiciary’s Workplace Survey

Conducted by the Federal Judicial Center at the request of the Federal Judiciary Workplace Conduct Working Group, the anonymous survey drew responses from 13,895 federal judiciary employees—nearly half of the court system’s 30,000-strong workforce.

Here are the most striking statistics:

34.7% of respondents reported experiencing some form of inappropriate behavior, such as being ignored, talked down to, or treated unprofessionally.

8.3% specifically reported experiencing wrongful conduct, including:
Sexual harassment
Employment discrimination
Abusive behavior by judges or supervisors

specifically reported experiencing , including:

Of the respondents:

63 employees reported being harassed by a judge.

49 employees reported employment discrimination by a judge.

174 employees described other forms of abusive conduct by judges.

Notably, law clerks and judge’s chambers staff—often thought to be most vulnerable—reported the lowest rate of misconduct (4.6%). In contrast, federal public defender offices showed the highest misconduct rate (10.4%).

Culture of Silence: Most Employees Don’t Report Misconduct

Despite the concerning data, just 42% of employees said they would currently feel comfortable reporting misconduct. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson of Kansas, a member of the workplace reform group, said the low reporting rate points to a significant fear of retaliation and a lack of trust in the judiciary’s internal dispute resolution system.

“We have much work to do to address the reluctance of employees to seek help or report wrongful conduct,” said Judge Robinson.

Judges Under Scrutiny—But They’re Not the Only Problem

Although high-profile cases involving federal judges have drawn headlines, the survey shows that the majority of misconduct is committed by non-judicial supervisors and managers, as well as co-workers. The judiciary’s hierarchical and insular culture may be shielding bad behavior from scrutiny and accountability.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown of the Ninth Circuit emphasized that while misconduct by judges is serious, it represents a small fraction of overall complaints.

Proposed Reforms: From Policy Tweaks to Legal Protections

In response to the survey findings, the working group has recommended new reforms to the U.S. Judicial Conference, the judiciary’s top policymaking body. These include:

Clearer definitions of wrongful conduct, to reduce ambiguity.

Improvements to internal dispute resolution procedures, such as:
Greater transparency
Stronger employee protections
More support for victims

, such as:

Crucially, the reforms may also include provisions to allow employees to recover damages and attorneys’ fees, a right currently denied due to the judiciary’s exemption from Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and other federal employment laws.

Legal Loopholes: Why Court Employees Aren’t Protected Like Others

Unlike most federal workers, judiciary employees are not covered by Title VII, meaning they cannot sue for discrimination or harassment in the same way other government employees can. This legal gap has drawn bipartisan criticism from lawmakers and sparked calls for Congressional action to close loopholes in judicial accountability.

Advocacy groups argue that true reform requires external oversight, not just internal policy changes.

The Road Ahead: Can the Judiciary Police Itself?

While the judiciary’s willingness to conduct and publish this survey is a promising sign, critics warn that voluntary reforms may not be enough. Meaningful change will likely depend on a combination of:

Legislative action

Greater transparency

Stronger protections for whistleblowers

Independent mechanisms for investigation and enforcement

As courts continue to demand accountability from others, the public is increasingly demanding the same from them.

FAQs: U.S. Judiciary Workplace Misconduct Survey

What is the Federal Judiciary Workplace Conduct Working Group?

It is a task force established in 2018 by Chief Justice John Roberts to address workplace misconduct in the federal court system in response to the #MeToo movement.

Why are judiciary employees excluded from Title VII protections?

Federal judges and their staff are part of a constitutionally independent branch of government and are not covered by standard federal employment statutes unless Congress acts to include them.

What percentage of judiciary employees reported misconduct?

According to the 2023 survey, 8.3% experienced wrongful conduct such as harassment or discrimination, while 34.7% reported some form of inappropriate behavior.

What are the proposed reforms?

Recommendations include clearer definitions of misconduct, improvements to internal resolution systems, and potential compensation rights for victims.

Are judges the main offenders in misconduct cases?

No. While some judges were reported, the majority of complaints involved managers, mid-level officials, or co-workers.

Will these changes be enforced externally?

Currently, the reforms are internal, but pressure is mounting for Congress to enact statutory protections to ensure enforcement.

