Law Firm Summer Associate Hiring Hits Record Low in 2024 Amid Conservative Recruiting Trends

Law Firm Summer Associate Hiring Plummets in 2024

The legal hiring market has taken another hit in 2024, with summer associate hiring reaching its lowest point on record. According to the latest report from the National Association for Law Placement (NALP), law firms continued their conservative recruiting approach, contributing to an overall decline in summer associate positions. This trend follows an already low hiring cycle in 2023, signaling a persistent downturn in entry-level legal hiring.

By the Numbers: A Continued Decline

The total number of summer associate offers in 2024 was slightly lower than in 2023, which had already hit an 11-year low.

in 2024 was slightly lower than in 2023, which had already hit an 11-year low. The median number of summer associate offers per law firm office dropped to six in 2024 from seven in 2023â€”the lowest since NALP began tracking the data in 1993.

dropped to six in 2024 from seven in 2023â€”the lowest since NALP began tracking the data in 1993. The average number of summer associate offers per firm remained steady at 22.

The figures indicate that law firms have yet to recover from last yearâ€™s sluggish hiring market, further reinforcing concerns about long-term employment opportunities for aspiring attorneys.

Why Are Law Firms Pulling Back on Summer Associate Hiring?

Several factors have contributed to this downward hiring trend:

1. Shift in Hiring Priorities

Law firms are focusing more on hiring experienced lateral attorneys rather than investing in summer associates and entry-level hires. This shift aligns with findings from the Thomson Reuters Institute, which reported that firms are prioritizing laterals to address immediate client demands rather than training new law graduates.

2. Overstaffing from the Post-Pandemic Hiring Boom

During 2021 and 2022, law firms expanded aggressively, hiring at unprecedented rates to meet soaring demand for legal services as the economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as client demand has slowed, many firms now find themselves overstaffed, prompting a pullback in summer hiring.

3. Declining Lawyer Productivity

Another key factor is declining productivity among associates. With fewer billable hours available, firms are hesitant to onboard new summer associates who may not be immediately profitable.

A Shift in How Summer Associates Are Hired

Beyond the overall decline in hiring, the way law firms recruit summer associates is also changing:

Direct Hiring and Referrals on the Rise : More than 56% of summer associates in 2024 received their offers outside traditional on-campus interviews (OCI), up from 47% in 2023 . These hires came through direct outreach, referrals, and resume collections rather than structured campus interview programs.

: More than received their offers outside traditional on-campus interviews (OCI), up from . These hires came through direct outreach, referrals, and resume collections rather than structured campus interview programs. On-Campus Interviewing Declining : Only 24% of summer associate offers in 2024 came from OCIs, down significantly as firms rely on alternative hiring methods.

: Only in 2024 came from OCIs, down significantly as firms rely on alternative hiring methods. Early Interview Programs Gaining Traction: Another 20% of offers stemmed from early interview programs, where firms connect with law students before formal recruiting seasons begin.

What This Means for Law Students and Firms

For Law Students:

Networking is More Critical Than Ever: With firms moving away from structured hiring programs, students must actively seek out networking opportunities, referrals, and direct applications. Early Preparation is Key: Many firms are locking in their summer associates much earlier than before, so students need to be proactive in securing positions before traditional OCIs. Diversify Application Strategies: Relying solely on OCIs may no longer be sufficient. Students should consider direct outreach to firms, engaging with alumni networks, and applying through non-traditional channels.

For Law Firms:

A More Competitive Talent Market: The early recruitment trend means firms must engage with law students sooner to secure top-tier candidates. More Flexibility in Hiring Practices: The removal of NALPâ€™s voluntary recruiting guidelines in 2018 has given firms more freedom to adjust hiring timelines to meet their needs. Technology-Driven Hiring: Virtual interviews, introduced widely during the COVID-19 pandemic, have made it easier for firms to connect with candidates outside of traditional recruiting events.

Conclusion

The landscape of summer associate hiring is undergoing significant transformation, with law firms taking a more conservative and strategic approach to recruitment. As hiring timelines shift and firms emphasize lateral hiring, law students must adapt by leveraging networking opportunities, applying early, and exploring alternative hiring avenues. For law firms, these changes present both challenges and opportunities in securing the best legal talent for the future.

FAQs

1. Why is summer associate hiring declining?

Law firms are focusing on lateral hires, addressing overstaffing issues from previous hiring surges, and responding to declining client demand.

2. Are law students still getting hired through on-campus interviews?

Yes, but at a lower rate. Only 24% of summer associate offers in 2024 came from OCIs, with firms increasingly using direct recruitment and referrals.

3. How can law students improve their chances of getting a summer associate offer?

Networking, applying early, and exploring non-traditional hiring methods such as referrals and direct outreach can significantly improve prospects.

4. Is this decline in hiring expected to continue?

While itâ€™s uncertain, firmsâ€™ cautious approach to hiring suggests that these trends may persist unless legal demand increases.

5. How early should law students apply for summer associate positions?

Given the shift towards early hiring, law students should begin networking and applying at least a year in advance, before traditional OCI timelines.

