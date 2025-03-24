Trump Orders Crackdown on “Frivolous Litigation” by Law Firms Targeting U.S. Government

President Donald Trump has escalated his campaign against what he describes as politically motivated and frivolous legal challenges by ordering a sweeping review of lawsuits filed against the federal government over the past eight years.

In a sharply worded memorandum released late Friday, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead an investigation into law firms and attorneys who have filed what he calls “frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious litigation”—particularly those that may compromise national security, homeland security, public safety, or election integrity.

Legal System Under Fire: Trump Targets Alleged Abuses in Immigration and National Security Litigation

“Accountability is especially important when misconduct by lawyers and law firms threatens our national security, homeland security, public safety, or election integrity,” the memo stated. The directive marks a significant shift in how the federal government may respond to perceived legal overreach, especially as Trump and his allies intensify scrutiny of legal actors involved in politically sensitive cases.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Want to know if you’re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Trump’s directive appears to focus heavily on immigration litigation, particularly cases involving asylum seekers. The memo accuses some immigration attorneys of coaching clients to lie or omit details in order to secure asylum—allegations Trump provided no direct evidence for but has echoed in recent speeches.

Legal Backlash and Judicial Pushback: Trump vs. the Judiciary

The president’s latest salvo comes amid growing tensions between his administration and the judiciary. Trump and several allies have recently called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who blocked the administration’s attempt to deport certain Venezuelan immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798—a rarely used statute.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Boasberg’s decision drew sharp rebuke from Trump, but it also triggered an unprecedented response from U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, who publicly defended the independence of the judiciary. “Impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreements with judicial rulings,” Roberts said in a statement seen as a rebuke to the president’s aggressive posture.

Focus on Law Firms: Paul, Weiss Deal Sparks Controversy

Trump’s memo followed a high-profile agreement with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, one of the nation’s most prominent law firms. Just a day earlier, Trump had announced he would withdraw a pending executive order that threatened to revoke the firm’s federal security clearances and government contracts. In return, Paul Weiss agreed to eliminate diversity and inclusion considerations in hiring practices and pledged $40 million in pro bono legal services aligned with the administration’s priorities.

This move sparked significant debate in the legal community, with critics warning that it could undermine diversity efforts and chill legal advocacy against government policies. Supporters argue that it reflects a growing effort to hold elite firms accountable for alleged partisan bias and misconduct.

A Broader Offensive: Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling Also Under Review

In addition to Paul Weiss, the Trump administration has recently issued directives against Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling, two firms known for their connections to Democratic Party figures and involvement in legal matters related to Russia investigations and Trump’s impeachments. These actions suggest a broader campaign to scrutinize law firms that have played a role in efforts to investigate or litigate against the former president and his allies.

Get An Unfair Advantage In Your Career With BCG Attorney Search-Upload your resume to receive matching jobs at top law firms in your inbox.

Legal analysts say the strategy is part of Trump’s long-running effort to reshape the legal landscape around federal litigation—particularly lawsuits that challenge executive authority on issues such as immigration, environmental regulations, and civil rights.

Political Implications and Legal Risks

Trump’s memorandum also raises questions about the use of executive power to target law firms engaged in litigation against the government. Legal scholars caution that such directives could clash with constitutional protections like the First Amendment right to petition the government and the independence of the judiciary.

“This is clearly part of Trump’s effort to delegitimize institutions that challenge him,” said a former Justice Department official, who added that any enforcement efforts could face legal challenges from civil liberties groups and the American Bar Association.

Still, the directive may resonate with Trump’s political base as he campaigns on themes of law and order, government accountability, and a crackdown on political partisanship within the legal system.

What Comes Next?

With Pam Bondi now tasked with investigating the conduct of attorneys and law firms over eight years—dating back to the beginning of Trump’s first term—legal observers are watching closely to see whether the Justice Department will take disciplinary action or refer cases for criminal prosecution.

Whether this results in a lasting policy shift or a new legal standard for challenging the government remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Trump is making the legal system itself a central battleground in his political and policy agenda.

Showcase your excellence—earn a BCG Attorney Search ‘Top Law Firm’ badge today!

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More