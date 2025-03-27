Legal News

Federal Judge Rejects DOJ Bid to Disqualify Her in Trump Executive Order Case Targeting Perkins Coie
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Federal Judge Beryl Howell Denies DOJ Effort to Disqualify Her in High-Stakes Trump Executive Order Lawsuit

In a forceful rebuke to the Justice Department, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday denied a motion seeking her disqualification from a lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order aimed at the Democratic-aligned law firm Perkins Coie. The case, now shaping up as a constitutional showdown, centers on allegations that Trump is using federal power to retaliate against his political and legal opponents.

Howell, a senior judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, accused the DOJ of launching “ad hominem attacks” to discredit her impartiality. In her ruling, Howell warned that the disqualification attempt represents a dangerous tactic designed to undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

“This strategy is designed to impugn the integrity of the federal judicial system and blame any loss on the decision-maker rather than fallacies in the substantive legal arguments presented,” she wrote in her opinion.

  
What
Where


Trump’s Executive Order: A Direct Attack on Law Firms

The lawsuit stems from a March 2025 executive order signed by Trump, which effectively blacklisted Perkins Coie from federal government interactions. The order:

  • Barred employees of the firm from entering federal buildings
  • Directed agencies to terminate contracts with Perkins Coie clients
  • Cited the firm’s previous political work, including representing Democratic campaigns and connections to Fusion GPS

The executive action prompted immediate legal action by Perkins Coie, arguing that the order unlawfully punishes the firm for engaging in protected political and legal activity. The firm’s court filings detailed the economic damage, including the loss of a 35-year relationship with a major government contractor—within just six days of the order’s issuance.

DOJ Claims Bias Over Trump Comments

DOJ officials Chad Mizelle and Richard Lawson filed the March 21 motion to disqualify Howell, citing what they allege is clear judicial bias. They pointed to remarks Howell made during a 2023 speech, where she warned of the “impact of big lies” in connection with January 6 prosecutions. At that event, hosted by the Women’s White Collar Defense Association, Howell expressed concern about public disregard for factual integrity—a sentiment the DOJ says indicates hostility toward Trump.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




They also referenced a recent court hearing in which Howell remarked that Trump had a “bee in his bonnet” about Fusion GPS, the political research firm tied to the infamous Steele dossier.

“This court has repeatedly demonstrated partiality against and animus towards the president,” Mizelle and Lawson claimed.



However, Howell dismissed these arguments as lacking merit and reaffirmed her commitment to fairness:

“The parties will have the opportunity to present relevant evidence and legal arguments, which will receive full, fair, and impartial consideration, as does every case before this court.”

Broader Pattern: Trump’s Retaliatory Targeting of Law Firms

Perkins Coie is not alone. Trump’s latest executive orders also singled out Jenner & Block, directing federal agencies to:

  • Revoke access to federal facilities for firm employees
  • Investigate diversity hiring practices
  • Revoke security clearances
  • Cancel government contracts with Jenner clients

The targeting of law firms with perceived Democratic ties is unprecedented, marking a dramatic escalation in the weaponization of executive power against legal institutions.

Political Fallout: Stefanik Demands Judicial Investigation

The legal battle also has a political dimension. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a vocal Trump ally, filed a formal complaint in December 2023 urging an investigation into Howell’s remarks at the 2023 white-collar defense event. Her request, currently pending with the Judicial Council of the D.C. Circuit, claims Howell’s comments reflect unacceptable political bias from the bench.

What’s Next for Perkins Coie v. DOJ?

The case—Perkins Coie v. U.S. Department of Justice, No. 1:25-cv-00716—could become a landmark test of constitutional limits on executive power, particularly regarding retaliation, due process, and the First Amendment. With Howell remaining on the case, the spotlight now shifts to whether Trump’s sweeping executive actions will survive legal scrutiny.

This lawsuit may shape future debates over the independence of the legal profession, judicial impartiality, and political retaliation under color of law.

Related Articles:

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Consumer Protection Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

The Consumer Fraud Bureau is responsible for handling a broad spectrum of consumer protection activi...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Chicago

The General Law Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is seeking attorneys with sou...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Springfield

Title:   Assistant Attorney General Division: Government Representation Bure...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Small Torrance plaintiff personal injury/litigation law firm seeking full time associate attorney. M...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Judge Rejects DOJ Bid to Disqualify Her in Trump Executive Order Case Targeting Perkins Coie
Legal News

Federal Judge Rejects DOJ Bid to Disqualify Her in Trump Executive Order Case Targeting Perkins Coie
Federal Hiring Freeze Shakes Legal Careers: Law Students Reeling from Revoked Offers and Canceled Internships
Legal Jobs

Federal Hiring Freeze Shakes Legal Careers: Law Students Reeling from Revoked Offers and Canceled Internships
ABA and Bar Associations Unite Against Trump’s Targeting of Legal Professionals
Breaking News

ABA and Bar Associations Unite Against Trump’s Targeting of Legal Professionals
Trump Targets Jenner & Block in Unprecedented Executive Order Amid Legal Retaliation Campaign
Legal News

Trump Targets Jenner & Block in Unprecedented Executive Order Amid Legal Retaliation Campaign
Latham & Watkins Ends On-Campus Interviews: What It Means for Law Students and the Future of Big Law Hiring
Law Students

Latham & Watkins Ends On-Campus Interviews: What It Means for Law Students and the Future of Big Law Hiring
Law School Applicants Demand Clear AI Policies Amid Rising Use of ChatGPT in Admissions
Law Students

Law School Applicants Demand Clear AI Policies Amid Rising Use of ChatGPT in Admissions
Trump Orders Crackdown on “Frivolous Litigation” by Law Firms Targeting U.S. Government
Lawyers

Trump Orders Crackdown on “Frivolous Litigation” by Law Firms Targeting U.S. Government
New HSR Merger Rules Increase Deal Costs and Delay Timelines, Say Top Lawyers
Breaking News

New HSR Merger Rules Increase Deal Costs and Delay Timelines, Say Top Lawyers
BigLaw Firms Erase Mueller Ties Amid Trump Retaliation
Legal News

BigLaw Firms Erase Mueller Ties Amid Trump Retaliation
Paul Weiss Under Fire: Inside the Controversial Deal with the Trump White House and Its Fallout Across the Legal Industry
Legal News

Paul Weiss Under Fire: Inside the Controversial Deal with the Trump White House and Its Fallout Across the Legal Industry

Legal Career Resources

February 28, 2025 The Top Legal Recruitment Firms in the United States: 2025 Edition

The legal industry is a competitive field where top talent and elite law firms seek the best possible matches. Whether you’re a recent law graduate, an associate looking for new opportunities, or a firm searching for top-tier legal professionals, finding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top