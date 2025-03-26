Latham & Watkins Ends On-Campus Interviews: What It Means for Law Students and the Future of Big Law Hiring

In a groundbreaking move reflecting the shifting landscape of legal recruitment, Latham & Watkins has officially ended its participation in on-campus interviews (OCIs) at law schools nationwide. The firm, which boasts over 3,000 lawyers globally, is now directing all summer associate candidates to apply directly through its website—eliminating a decades-old tradition in legal hiring.

This strategic change, confirmed by a person familiar with the matter, signals a broader trend in Big Law recruitment: top-tier firms are moving away from traditional, school-mediated hiring events in favor of direct, early engagement with law students.

A Departure from Tradition

For decades, OCIs were the cornerstone of law firm hiring, serving as the primary gateway for law students to secure prestigious summer associate positions—roles that often lead to full-time offers. But over the past three years, Latham has gradually scaled back its on-campus presence. In 2025, it officially pulled the plug.

Now, aspiring Latham summer associates must submit online applications through the firm’s centralized recruiting portal, bypassing the traditional law school interview process entirely.

Why Latham Made the Move

Industry experts say the decision is emblematic of larger changes reshaping the legal hiring process.

"On-campus recruiting will become more of a primary tool for regional and local firms," said Nikia Gray, executive director of the National Association for Law Placement (NALP). "For those big national firms, it's going to become something that they perhaps participate in to top off or round out their class."

This reflects a more aggressive, earlier recruitment strategy among elite firms, who want first access to the top law students before their competitors can act.

The Rise of Direct Applications and Early Offers

Data from NALP supports the trend. In 2024:

78% of summer associate offers were made before August , compared to just 45% in 2023 .

were made , compared to just . Only 24% of offers resulted from OCIs or law school-facilitated interviews.

resulted from OCIs or law school-facilitated interviews. The majority of hires came from direct applications, resume drops, and referrals.

This acceleration is partly due to NALP loosening its recruitment guidelines in 2018, which allowed firms to contact students earlier than the traditional December 1 date. The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted the old model by pushing interviews online, making it easier for firms to reach more candidates faster.

What This Means for Law Students

For law students, especially those targeting elite firms like Latham, the rules of the game have changed:

Waiting for OCI may mean missing out.

Direct outreach, networking, and early application submissions are now essential.

Candidates must treat the job hunt like a rolling admissions process, rather than waiting for structured campus recruiting cycles.

This could place a greater burden on students to understand each firm’s application process, deadlines, and recruitment timeline—which now vary widely across firms.

A Broader Big Law Shift

Latham’s move is likely to influence other Am Law 100 firms to reevaluate their own recruiting models. In a hyper-competitive legal hiring environment, early access to top talent is a strategic advantage—and one that doesn’t always align with the slower, school-driven OCI process.

While OCIs may remain relevant for regional and mid-sized firms, their role in Big Law hiring is undeniably shrinking.

Conclusion: The End of an Era—and the Start of a New One

Latham & Watkins’ exit from the OCI process marks a pivotal shift in how legal talent is sourced, recruited, and retained. As Big Law firms continue to prioritize speed, flexibility, and direct engagement, law schools and students alike must adapt to a new, decentralized recruitment reality.

For law students, the takeaway is clear: get proactive, get early, and go direct.

