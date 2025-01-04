Legal News

Global Law Firms Embrace Strategic Mergers to Expand Reach
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The legal world is witnessing an unprecedented surge in mergers between U.K. and U.S. law firms. Following the high-profile union of U.K. firm Allen & Overy and U.S. firm Shearman & Sterling, the trend of transatlantic partnerships is gaining momentum. Just days into the new year, another major merger has been announced, marking a significant milestone in cross-border collaborations.

Clyde & Co. Joins Forces with Tillman Batchelor

Earlier this week, Clyde & Co., a prominent U.K.-based law firm, unveiled its merger with Texas-based insurance boutique Tillman Batchelor. With gross revenue of $1,050,434,000 in 2023, Clyde & Co. ranks No. 8 on the U.K. Top 50 and No. 63 on the 2024 Global 100 list. This strategic alliance establishes Clyde & Co.’s first-ever office in Texas, adding seven experienced lawyers to its new Dallas branch.

Strategic Expansion in the U.S. Market

This merger is part of Clyde & Co.’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the United States, particularly in the insurance sector. Eileen King Bower, chair of Clyde & Co.’s North American board, highlighted the significance of this move. “The timing was right for the combination,” she stated, emphasizing how the Dallas expansion aligns with the firm’s commitment to serving insurance clients.

  
What
Where


Want to know if you’re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

With 19 offices across North America—15 in the U.S. and four in Canada—Clyde & Co. is aiming to further its footprint. The firm has already set its sights on new offices in Houston and Washington State, driven by growing client demand in these regions.

Whether you’re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Becoming a Leading Provider in the Insurance Sector

Clyde & Co. has made its ambitions clear: to become the premier provider of legal services to the insurance industry in North America. This merger not only solidifies its position in the U.S. market but also underscores its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

“Our aim is to really be the No. 1 provider of services to the insurance sector in North America,” King Bower affirmed.



The Broader Implications of U.K.-U.S. Mergers

The Clyde & Co. and Tillman Batchelor partnership is a testament to the growing appeal of cross-border collaborations between U.K. and U.S. firms. These mergers offer firms access to new markets, bolster their client bases, and enhance their competitive edge in an increasingly globalized industry. As more firms explore such alliances, the legal landscape is poised for significant transformation.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Employment Attorney (Remote) in Burbank, CA.

USA-CA-Burbank

     We are a small and highly respected Burbank based REMOTE employment litigation d...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Irvine

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Law Schools Enter a Transformative Era: Key Trends to Watch in 2025
Law Students

Law Schools Enter a Transformative Era: Key Trends to Watch in 2025
Law Clerks Steal the Spotlight in 2024 Lawyer of the Year Award
Breaking News

Law Clerks Steal the Spotlight in 2024 Lawyer of the Year Award
Global Law Firms Embrace Strategic Mergers to Expand Reach
Legal News

Global Law Firms Embrace Strategic Mergers to Expand Reach
Holland & Knight Rewards Associates with Big Bonuses for a Strong Financial Year
Breaking News

Holland & Knight Rewards Associates with Big Bonuses for a Strong Financial Year
Law Professor Explores Generative AI’s Potential in Legal Scholarship
Law Students

Law Professor Explores Generative AI’s Potential in Legal Scholarship
Six Major Law Firms Welcome New Leadership in 2025: Strategic Shifts Amid Industry Optimism
Legal News

Six Major Law Firms Welcome New Leadership in 2025: Strategic Shifts Amid Industry Optimism
The U.S. Legal Witnesses Major Pullback from China in 2024
Legal News

The U.S. Legal Witnesses Major Pullback from China in 2024
Microsoft Joins Forces with ABA to Aid Asylum-Seekers Through Virtual Clinics
Legal News

Microsoft Joins Forces with ABA to Aid Asylum-Seekers Through Virtual Clinics
New Jersey Appeals Court Upholds Diversity Initiative for Bar Leadership
Law Students

New Jersey Appeals Court Upholds Diversity Initiative for Bar Leadership
A Wave of Major Law Firm Mergers Set to Reshape the U.S. Legal Industry in 2025
Breaking News

A Wave of Major Law Firm Mergers Set to Reshape the U.S. Legal Industry in 2025

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top