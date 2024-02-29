Legal News

Texas Attorney General Sues Frisco ISD Over Alleged Illegal Electioneering
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton initiated legal action against the Frisco Independent School District on Wednesday, accusing the district of unlawful electioneering. The lawsuit alleges that official resources were improperly used to advocate for specific policies, constituting a violation of state regulations.

Allegations Against Frisco ISD

The lawsuit, filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, asserts that Frisco ISD’s Government Affairs department repeatedly utilized official resources to promote certain policies and political measures. Notably, Facebook posts were cited as evidence of this purported misconduct.

Details of the Allegations

The lawsuit points to specific Facebook posts made by the Frisco ISD’s Government Affairs department. One post, dated February 20, encouraged early voting and emphasized the impact of elections on public school funding. Another post on February 21 reiterated the importance of voting in the primary election, linking it directly to school funding issues.

  
Defendants Named in the Lawsuit

Among those named in the lawsuit are Superintendent Mike Waldrip, Megan DeWolfe (FISD’s Government Affairs chairperson), and several board members. The lawsuit alleges that these individuals were complicit in the misuse of public resources for political purposes.

Violations of the Election Code

According to Paxton’s lawsuit, the actions of the defendants directly contravene provisions outlined in the Texas Election Code. Specifically, the use of district resources for electioneering activities is explicitly prohibited under state law.

Response from Frisco ISD

Rachel McReynolds, the Communications Facilitator for the district, declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Legal Strategy

Given the limitations on criminal prosecution of Election Code violations, as determined by the Court of Criminal Appeals, the Attorney General’s Office pursued a civil lawsuit seeking injunctive relief. This legal maneuver aims to prevent similar infractions by school districts in the future.

Broader Implications

This lawsuit against Frisco ISD is part of a broader effort by the Attorney General’s Office to address alleged instances of illegal electioneering in educational institutions. Recently, Paxton also initiated legal action against Denton ISD for similar reasons. The Office of the Attorney General has indicated that investigations into other potential violations across the state are ongoing.



