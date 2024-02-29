Dechert LLP Welcomes Brian Miner as Partner, Strengthening Corporate and Securities Practice

Dechert LLP, a leading global law firm, has announced the addition of Brian Miner as a partner in its corporate and securities practice group. This strategic move aims to enhance the firmâ€™s capabilities in middle market private equity and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Mr. Miner will operate from the firmâ€™s New York office.

Background and Expertise

Brian Miner joins Dechert from a prominent New York-based law firm, where he served as co-chair of the M&A and securities group. With extensive experience in advising private equity firms and their portfolio companies, Miner brings a wealth of knowledge across various sectors. His expertise spans asset management, insurance, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, energy, and manufacturing. Notably, Miner possesses significant proficiency in advising asset management firms and their funds on innovative liquidity solutions, including structuring, negotiating, and executing asset management stakes and minority and control investment transactions.

Firm’s Perspective

David Forti, co-chair of Dechert, expressed enthusiasm about Miner’s addition, emphasizing how his experience aligns with the firm’s strategic goals to enhance its private equity and M&A practice. Forti sees Miner’s arrival as a testament to the firm’s commitment to being the preferred legal advisor for asset managers.

Ken Young, co-chair of Dechertâ€™s corporate and securities practice, echoed Forti’s sentiments, highlighting Miner’s specialization in private equity transactions within the financial services sector. Young believes Miner’s expertise will broaden the scope of innovative solutions Dechert offers to its private equity and asset management clients.

Miner’s Insight

Brian Miner himself expressed excitement about joining Dechert, citing the firm’s robust capabilities in the broader M&A landscape and across various financial services sectors. He believes that Dechert’s strategic direction aligns perfectly with the trajectory of his practice, providing an ideal platform to elevate his services to clients.

