Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions

Yale University, renowned for its academic excellence, has announced a significant change in its admissions policy. Starting with the class entering in the fall of 2025, Yale will require standardized test scores from applicants. This move marks a departure from the test-optional policies adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rationale Behind the Reversal

Yale officials voiced concerns that the shift to test-optional policies might have unintentionally disadvantaged students from lower-income families. The fear was that students with potentially beneficial test scores were discouraged from submitting them, potentially impacting their chances of admission.

Yale’s “Test Flexible” Approach

While reinstating standardized tests, Yale is implementing a “test-flexible” policy. This means applicants can choose to submit scores from subject-based Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate tests in lieu of SAT or ACT scores, offering a broader range of assessment options.

Dartmouth’s Influence on the Decision

Dartmouth College’s earlier decision in February played a pivotal role in Yale’s choice to reintroduce standardized testing. Dartmouth discovered that students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds with solid scores (around 1,400 on the SAT) chose not to submit them, fearing their scores fell short of the perfect 1,600. This revelation prompted a reconsideration of test-optional policies.

Higher Education Landscape

Yale and Dartmouth’s decisions are in the minority, as many institutions opted to retain their test-optional policies post-pandemic. Columbia and Harvard, for instance, have chosen to remain test-optional, with Harvard extending this policy through the class graduating in 2030. The California university system has gone a step further with a “test-blind” policy, disregarding submitted scores entirely.

Shifting Trends in Higher Education

Despite Yale’s decision, the trend in higher education is leaning towards test-optional policies. The University of Michigan, a highly selective public institution, recently transitioned to a test-optional policy to enhance accessibility for high-achieving students from diverse backgrounds.

According to FairTest, over 80% of four-year colleges, representing at least 1,825 institutions, will not require SAT or ACT scores in the upcoming admissions cycle. This shift comes as the number of students taking the SAT dropped to 1.7 million in 2022, a decline from 2.2 million in 2020.

Debating the Impact of Test-Optional Policies

The anti-testing movement, arguing that standardized tests exacerbate inequality, faces challenges from recent research. Opportunity Insights, a group of economists affiliated with Harvard, published a study in January suggesting that test scores could help identify lower-income and underrepresented students who would excel in college. The study contends that high scores from less privileged students signal their high potential.

Yale emphasized the value of test scores, particularly in evaluating students from high schools with fewer academic resources or college preparatory courses. Jeremiah Quinlan, the dean of undergraduate admissions at Yale, stated that, despite their imperfections, test scores remain a significant predictor of academic success in college.

In light of these developments, the higher education landscape continues to evolve, prompting ongoing debates about the role of standardized testing in admissions processes.

